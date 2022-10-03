Read full article on original website
Lanes reopen on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-85 in Chesnee. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side close to mile marker 79 near Gossett Road. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked while first responders worked to clear the […]
Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 296 near Smith Road. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was traveling west when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has […]
School bus involved in crash near Chesnee
A school bus was involved in a crash near Chesnee Friday afternoon.
Fatal crash at Magnolia Station closes Lula Road
A fatal crash at Magnolia Station has caused the Georgia State Patrol to close Lula Road west of Ga. 365. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert on their Facebook page at 5:45 p.m., and said they were unsure how long the road will be closed. Authorities have...
Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
Burglary suspect on the loose in Anderson County
Anderson County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect, after they broke into the Cancun Mexican Restaurant Tuesday night.
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
Man arrested after dog thrown from bridge in Spartanburg Co, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said a man now faces an animal cruelty charge after a dog was thrown from a bridge. The Environmental Enforcement said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area.
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
Stretch of I-85 reopens after tractor-trailer jack-knifes across all lanes
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: I-85 has reopened. A crash is blocking part of I-85 south in Spartanburg County, causing a growing backup Friday morning. The crash is one mile south of Exit 80 for Gossett Road, according to SCDOT. At one point, the backup stretched for seven miles.
Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365
Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
Overnight shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking […]
Multi-agency investigation leads to three illegal gambling arrests in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested three men who are accused of illegal gambling. Authorities from multiple agencies executed search warrants on Thursday at three Hall County convenience stores. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford was arrested at a convenience store in the 5800...
Spartanburg driver dies in overnight crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Camelot Drive. Martavius Smith, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Police said Smith's vehicle...
Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
Woman wanted for three counts of shoplifting in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Jasmine Nicole Rodgers. Rodgers is wanted for three counts of shoplifting stemming from incidents where she was recorded stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from convenience stores. In the video above, Rodgers is seen distracting the clerk before reaching behind the counter and stealing the tickets.
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
