Oconee County, SC

WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-85 in Chesnee. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side close to mile marker 79 near Gossett Road. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked while first responders worked to clear the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 296 near Smith Road. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was traveling west when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Fatal crash at Magnolia Station closes Lula Road

A fatal crash at Magnolia Station has caused the Georgia State Patrol to close Lula Road west of Ga. 365. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert on their Facebook page at 5:45 p.m., and said they were unsure how long the road will be closed. Authorities have...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
nowhabersham.com

Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365

Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Overnight shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg driver dies in overnight crash, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Camelot Drive. Martavius Smith, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Police said Smith's vehicle...
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman wanted for three counts of shoplifting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Jasmine Nicole Rodgers. Rodgers is wanted for three counts of shoplifting stemming from incidents where she was recorded stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from convenience stores. In the video above, Rodgers is seen distracting the clerk before reaching behind the counter and stealing the tickets.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

