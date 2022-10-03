Read full article on original website
Related
WMNF
Sustainable Living: 9 principles for a Florida friendly property
Tune in weekly to The Sustainable Living Show as we talk about the importance of how we promote a balance of people, profit, and planet. This week we talked with Lynn Barber and Julia Palaschak about the 9 principles for a Florida Friendly property. About Our Guests. Lynn Barber has...
WMNF
Cybersecurity attack in the City of Dunedin
According to an email from the City of Dunedin, officials have discovered a cybersecurity attack that impacts the city’s network. The city is investigating. Dunedin says its Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities, city phones and social media networks are all secure. But these operations are not available: city email,...
WMNF
Mutual Aid Disaster Relief helps Florida victims of Hurricane Ian by “sharing power with each other”
Jimmy Dunson, a volunteer with Mutual Aid Disaster Relief joined WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe to talk about humanitarian relief and solidarity in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “Mutual Aid, in contrast (with larger aid organizations), is about sharing resources. And also about sharing power with each other as...
WMNF
New documentary marks 100 years of La Gaceta
Patrick Manteiga is the third-generation owner of La Gaceta, the nation’s only trilingual newspaper and the go-to place in Tampa for political news, insider gossip and observations from a Democratic perspective. A new documentary about La Gaceta by Lynn Marvin Dingfelder premieres at the Cuban Club in Ybor City on October 28.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMNF
St. Pete bans smoking and vaping at city beaches and parks
St. Petersburg city leaders voted unanimously to ban smoking and vaping at public parks. This ban will be enforced in many of St Pete’s beaches and public parks. As reported by WTSP, The ordinance to ban smoking was introduced in St. Pete after state leaders created a way for local districts to pass their own rules for smoking in public places.
Comments / 0