Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
1 dead after single vehicle crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Open person is dead after a single vehicle crash Friday morning on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 39-year-old Jason Harmon was traveling north just after 5 a.m. when his car traveled onto the shoulder, crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 26, and struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 26.
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
WTGS
36-year-old man ran into traffic, killed after being struck by vehicle in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that killed a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers say they responded to White Bluff Road at Abercorn Street around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 and found Johnathan Beck suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
WJCL
I-16 shut down in Pooler following crash involving tractor trailer carrying house
POOLER, Ga. — Above: Video from the crash site. Police say I-16 East at Pooler Parkway is shut down following a crash Tuesday afternoon. Injuries have been reported. Video shows a smashed vehicle, with a Chatham County EMS vehicle beside it. Nearby is a tractor trailer carrying a house.
wtoc.com
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, the crash involved serious injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
WJCL
Police in Savannah searching for woman last seen at Abercorn Street hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Savannah Police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing 46-year-old woman. Her name is Lindsey Poole, and police say she was last seen at the LaQuinta Inn on Abercorn Street on September 29. Police say she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
SPD searching for missing man last seen at Memorial Hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen at a local hospital. Travis Marquis Kyron Johnson, 30, was last seen at Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. Police say if you see him, to call 911.
wtoc.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
WJCL
'I hope he's still alive': Police chief gives update on search for missing Chatham County toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 4:30 p.m.:The Chatham County Police Department issued a statement noting search warrants have been executed, with the assistance of the FBI, and the case remains a missing child investigation. Update 1 p.m.: WJCL's Andy Cole conducted an interview with Quinton's grandparents. Watch it below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Police: 12,000-plus drivers sped past Savannah schools in 5 days. Traffic cameras aim to stop that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People who drive through Savannah may want to double check their speeds. Savannah Police Department officials have announced new photo-enforced speed zones near schools. It’s a move that comes after a traffic study done in May 2020 found 12,678 drivers going more than 10 miles over...
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
wtoc.com
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
71-Year-Old Linda Joy Malone Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Long County (Long County, GA)
On Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash in Long County. The crash occurred on Arnall Driver near Godfrey Road SE. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
WJCL
Chatham County Health Department confirms rabid bat following attack
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Hilton Head Island visitor attacked by a raccoon. A bat in Savannah has tested positive for rabies after health officials say it bit the hand of a resident. That resident is now recovering from the bite and is expected to be OK. The...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery
Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
Comments / 0