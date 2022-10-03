ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

1 dead after single vehicle crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Open person is dead after a single vehicle crash Friday morning on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 39-year-old Jason Harmon was traveling north just after 5 a.m. when his car traveled onto the shoulder, crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 26, and struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 26.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Savannah, GA
Accidents
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
yourislandnews.com

2 injured in Trask Parkway crash

On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
SHELDON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nb White Bluff#Savpolice
WJCL

Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery

Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy