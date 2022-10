ATHENS, Ga. -- It's the eve of the third conference game for Georgia and the team released its sixth game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Auburn at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 56-second feature titled 'No Bark, All Bite,' which, unlike the rest of the videos released this season, does not feature narration by a prominent Georgia figure. Watch the video below.

