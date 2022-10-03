Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
MedicalXpress
Fast track to fertility program halves time to treatment
When struggling to conceive, every second that ticks by feels precious. That makes it easy to get discouraged: 65 percent of those who seek fertility care eventually discontinue treatment, the majority due to stress. That's why Penn Medicine recently instituted a telemedicine-driven program aimed at seeing patients more quickly and starting treatments sooner. The program, Fast Track to Fertility, cut the time between when patients initially reached out for help to when they received their first treatment by half—getting them on the path to parenthood roughly a month and a half sooner, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
MedicalXpress
Researching depression in low-income women
The importance of addressing depression among low-income women in multiple contexts is a theme of recent research by April Ivey, GRS'22, Professor Jacqueline Corcoran, and others at Penn's School of Social Policy & Practice (SP2). Dr. Ivey, a recent graduate of SP2's Doctorate in Clinical Social Work (DSW) program, gathered...
MedicalXpress
Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement
A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
MedicalXpress
Parental leave does not negatively impact ophthalmologic residents
Among ophthalmologic residents, there are no differences across performance metrics between residents taking parental leave versus their peers not taking leave, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Dana D. Huh, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues reviewed educational records...
MedicalXpress
How climate change is likely to worsen reproductive health for generations
Think beyond the infant in your arms. That's the call to action a University at Buffalo epidemiologist is stressing in a new line of research investigating the long-term effects climate change is likely to have on birthing parents and future generations. "Much of the work happening around reproductive health is...
MedicalXpress
American Academy of Ophthalmology: One in nine patients with wet age-related macular degeneration skip follow-up
One in nine people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are skipping appointments for sight-saving eye injections, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Chicago. Rahul N. Khurana, M.D., from the University of California...
MedicalXpress
How nonlinear ultrasound can be used to create vibrations in an ordinary medical needle
The technology of medical needles has not changed dramatically in 150 years. In his doctoral research, Emanuele Perra explored if nonlinear ultrasound can be used to overcome the limitations of currently used medical needles, such as the pain experienced by patients, inaccuracy and variable quality of needle samples. The study follows on from previous research into the use of ultrasound.
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
MedicalXpress
Third vaccine dose ensures longer protection against COVID-19
In anticipation of the new wave of COVID-19, Estonia has started to administer the fourth vaccine dose, but many people have not received the third dose yet. A recent study shows that after the third vaccination, the antibody count in the body persists at a higher level than after the second dose.
MedicalXpress
Will we be able to count abortions after the Dobbs decision?
For over 50 years, most legal, clinically overseen abortions in the United States were counted. Thanks to national data collections, we know approximately how many abortions were performed each year by state, by week of pregnancy, by age of the pregnant person, by race and more. The data, like much of our data on public health, has implications for how programs are funded, and how we understand and monitor conditions, according to Gary Young, director of the Northeastern University Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover protein partners that could heal heart muscle
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have made a significant advance in the promising field of cellular reprogramming and organ regeneration, and the discovery could play a major role in future medicines to heal damaged hearts. In a study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, scientists at the...
MedicalXpress
What is a stool DNA test?
Many people with colon cancer experience no symptoms in the early stages of the disease. With time, though, the cancer cells can grow to invade and destroy normal tissue nearby. And cancerous cells can travel to other parts of the body to form deposits there, called metastasis. More than 106,000...
MedicalXpress
Researchers warn of mental health risks of high-potency cannabis
Researcher Beatriz Carlini clicks through a few local cannabis retailers' websites before finding what she's looking for. Her screen displays a yellow goo, similar in appearance to raw honey, or as the product's marketing calls it, "Cake Batter." The substance is a highly concentrated form of cannabis called a dab,...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find link between immune cells' closest neighbors and survival time in patients with pancreatic cancer
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
MedicalXpress
A simple new tool allows primary caregivers to detect young kids at high risk of asthma
A team of researchers working with the CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) has developed a simple new symptom-based screening tool that detects asthma risk in children as young as two years of age. The efficacy of the tool—the CHILDhood Asthma Risk Tool, or CHART—is detailed in a study published in the...
MedicalXpress
Norovirus link to Crohn's disease may point to new therapies
A new study may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel illness where immune defenses, meant to attack invading microbes, instead mistakenly target the body's own digestive tract. Norovirus, a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea, is one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in Crohn's patients, but the field does not know why.
MedicalXpress
Findings suggest COVID-19 rebound not caused by impaired immune response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
