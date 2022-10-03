ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bitcoin Miner Revenues Are The Biggest Bear Market Loser

Data shows the Bitcoin miner revenues have plunged down by around 81% since the October peak, here’s why. Bitcoin Miner Revenues Have Lost Big During Bear Market. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC miners’ hashprice is now just down to $0.077 per TH/s.
Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustment Forecast Puts Miners At A Disadvantage

The bitcoin mining difficulty had dropped over the month of September, which led to a large increase in the bitcoin hashrate. It had hit a new all-time high and saw a high block production per hour. Now, miners are beginning to bring their new, more efficient mining machines only. This has led to forecasts that the mining difficulty is about to see a massive adjustment in the coming week.
Data Shows High Profit Taking In These Cryptocurrencies

Gains had piled up across various cryptocurrencies during the bull market. It was during this time that digital assets across the space had rallied to new all-time highs, painting the charts a pretty shade of green. However, with the advent of the bear market, cryptocurrencies began to lose their value, but there have been various recoveries here and there. Data shows that 3 assets have seen massive profit-taking during such recoveries.
Bear Markets, Btc, Financial Market
Will Moshnake Experience A Boom in the Crypto Market like Ethereum And Dogecoin Did?

Participating in the cryptocurrency market now is quite thrilling. There are currently many alternative cryptocurrencies available, beginning with Cardano (ADA) and continuing down the list to Litecoin (LTC). Some, like Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin, are more widely accepted and adopted than others. However, Moshnake (MSH) is one cryptocurrency that is...
Best 2023 Crypto? The Hideaways Confirms Increased Bonus and Price Rise! Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Polkadot Be the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?

As the weekend closes, SHIB and Dot prices decline, breaking below major support levels and heading for a bearish start this week. The Hideaways (HDWY) team has delivered 450% gains already and, as demand keeps growing, investors can expect the price to triple from its current $0.045. The price is already rising to $0.06 based on huge demand so we’re recommending investors get in now before they miss out!
3 Cryptocurrencies with the Highest Growth Potential Before 2023

After months of bearish action, the cryptocurrency markets are finally looking slightly optimistic. Bitcoin looks primed to kickstart another rally as it begins to decouple from traditional legacy markets, causing pockets of the industry to start surging. With the bearish sentiment in the market starting to ease, we decided to...
Which Meme Coin has Growth Potential, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, or Big Eyes?

2022 has been a struggle for many people and businesses in the crypto market, as the ‘crypto winter’ has seen a lot of prices drop- and many businesses suffer as a result. As a result, investors and companies are investing their time and money in strong strategies to make the most of the bullmarket when it returns.
Promising cryptos to watch out for: Hex Coin (HEX), Uniswap (UNI) and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

The year 2022 has been a turmoil for the cryptocurrency market where major players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experienced dwindling fortunes. However, despite the downturn, some unique cryptos have shown promising growth and value-addition. These include the first-ever Certificate of Deposit in crypto: Hex coin (HEX), the largest decentralized exchange for ETH Tokens: Uniswap (UNI), and the premiere luxury watch-based crypto investment platform: Chronoly.io (CRNO). Among these, Chronoly.io has gained a whopping 690% in price through the three stages of its presale. Investors have shown overwhelming interest in Chronoly.io, as all the CRNO tokens stand sold out before its presale could conclude. Let’s understand why these projects look promising.
Public Capacity Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Rises Over 5,000 BTC

BTC added the layer-2 protocol to mitigate the scaling challenges, Bitcoin Lightning Network (BLN). The BLN was created to offer better scalability, make transactions cheaper, and increase the transaction speed on Bitcoin Network. Scalability has been a deterrent factor to the mass adoption of many cryptocurrencies. For example, High transaction...
Don’t Call It A Hack: Crypto Reacts To The Binance Smart Chain Exploit And Halt

Was the Binance Smart Chain hacked? In the following article, you’ll find Changpeng Zhao’s exact words about the incident. Everybody else’s opinions, though, are about the halting of the chain. Most people are unaware of what Bitcoinist told you a year ago: the Binance Smart Chain is centralized and advertised as such. It’s not a secret. It’s that blockchain’s main characteristic.
Oryen Network (ORY) Looks A Lot Like Aave (AAVE), Binance Coin (BNB), And PancakeSwap (CAKE) In The Early Days

The Oryen Network is a new decentralized finance (DeFi) project getting much attention from the crypto community. The project is similar to Aave (AAVE), Binance Coin (BNB), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) in many ways, and it has the potential to become a significant player in the DeFi space. Here’s why the Oryen Network is worth keeping an eye on.
Exceeding The Blockchain With Solana, Maker And Moshnake

Millions of people are using the opportunity of the crypto collapse to buy into projects at lower prices than their all-time highs. One of the projects receiving a lot of attention in the coin market is the Moshnake (MSH) Token. We will be using the version of the term “hacking”...
Bitget shares latest insight in social trading at Token 2049 Singapore

Seychelles, October 06 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget participated in Token 2049 Singapore, the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week in Singapore. As one of the largest crypto conferences around the world, Token 2049 invited top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovative and keen insights on the crypto world. Among this, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, talked about her observations and views on Social Trading and “Women in Crypto”.
In Grayscale We Trust: GBTC Bitcoin Reaches Largest Discount Ever

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has made a name for itself in the public markets as not only the first-ever publicly traded trust underlined by a cryptocurrency, but it is also the largest bitcoin trust in the world. However, Grayscale has not had an easy go of it in the last as it had been trading at a discount. This discount has continued to widen through 2022 and has reached a new all-time high, presenting unique opportunities.
