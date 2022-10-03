Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of a theft of a forklift at Eighth and Evelyn streets. The forklift was recovered. Luis Daniel Lopez, 26, of 1402 Willis Ave., Perry, was arrested on charges of fugitive from justice, first-degree theft, first-degree burglary and third-offense OWI.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Sheriff Infante Gives Update on Transitioning to Dallas County Sheriff
Following the retirement of Chad Leonard as Dallas County Sheriff, the County Board of Supervisors appointed Adam Infante as sheriff. Sheriff Infante says he’s still getting used to the transition of being sheriff and filling possibly the biggest boots he can fill replacing Leonard. However, he tells Raccoon Valley Radio a sheriff is only as good as his staff, which he believes is the best around.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Seeks Missing Juvenile
The Indianola Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old Troy Dennis Howe of Indianola. Anyone with information of his location or current welfare, please contact us at 515-961-9400.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
WOWT
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
Third Iowa teen takes plea deal in school shooting near Des Moines. The teen was charged with murder in a drive-by shooting outside a high school in Des Moines. Nebraska lawmakers raise ideas to expand problem-solving courts. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nebraska lawmakers look to tackle the staggering cost of...
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
Third Iowa teen takes plea deal in school shooting near Des Moines. The teen was charged with murder in a drive-by shooting outside a high school in Des Moines. Nebraska lawmakers raise ideas to expand problem-solving courts. Updated: 12 hours ago. Nebraska lawmakers look to tackle the staggering cost of...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Arrested On Felony Theft Warrant
A Carroll woman wanted on a felony theft warrant was taken into custody Sunday by the Carroll Police Department. According to Carroll County District Court Records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez was booked into the Carroll County jail for second-degree theft, a class D felony. A police affidavit alleges Sanchez stole belongings worth an estimated $3,250 while in Des Moines on Sept. 19 and 20. A GPS device with the belongings traced the materials back to Sanchez’s home, and at least one of the missing items was recovered at her residence. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. Sanchez was released from custody earlier this week on a promise to appear at future court hearings.
KCCI.com
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
theperrynews.com
Linda Kay Smith of Ankeny
Services are pending for Linda Kay Smith, 82, of Ankeny. Linda died Oct. 7, 2022, at the UnityPoint Hospice Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa. Linda is survived by her daughters, Teresa Smith of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and Julie Ann (Jeff) King of Des Moines; son, Jack Daniel (Sandy) Smith of Ankeny; seven grandchildren, Jason Weiman of Boulder, Colorado, Derek Weiman of Boulder, Colorado, Michael (Anna) King of Newton, Travis (Jenny) King of Grimes, Shannon Smith of West Des Moines, Lexi (Zach) Zahn of Des Moines and Jack Dillon “JD” (Kelsey) Smith of Ankeny; four great-grandchildren, Susie, Grace, Michael James and Charlotte King; sisters, Marilyn Nelson of Minnesota and Janice Bielenberg of Coon Rapids; and sister-in-law, Linda Faaborg of Arizona.
Iowa Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car
Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood.
1380kcim.com
Court Denies Resentencing Request From Ida Grove Man Convicted Of Theft From DMACC Construction Site
A motion for reconsideration of sentence from an Ida Grove man convicted of stealing equipment from a construction site in Carroll in spring 2021 has been denied. According to Carroll County District Court records, 39-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol was sentenced in May to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony. Authorities say Van Osdol stole a trailer and welder valued at approximately $9,000 from a Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site in March 2021. The court denied Van Osdol’s request for reconsideration due to the defendant’s lengthy criminal history, which included eight prior felony convictions on drug trafficking, theft, and burglary charges. Van Osdol is currently in custody at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility with a tentative discharge date of Aug. 18, 2024.
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
kiwaradio.com
Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022
Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
weareiowa.com
1 person in the hospital after shooting Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Des Moines Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police initially responded to reports of shots being...
