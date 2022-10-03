Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
You're Invited to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Turnto10.com
Crash in Pawtucket injures 2, sets cars on fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — "It was like I had a guardian angel. I pray to get to work safe and I pray to get home from work safe," John Ramos said. Ramos says his Thursday morning commute took a turn after he hit the brakes while driving through the S-curves in Pawtucket.
Turnto10.com
Injuries reported in Portsmouth rollover crash
(WJAR) — A crash in Portsmouth sent several people to the hospital and a hydrant into the air on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of East Main in Portsmouth. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a vehicle rolled over several times that landed on its wheel.
Turnto10.com
Police: SUV smashes into a building in Providence after issue with power steering
(WJAR) — An SUV smashed into a building in Providence on Thursday after an apparent mechanical issue. The Providence Police Department responded to the crash at a building on Point Street. The department believes the driver lost control of the vehicle because of an issue with the power steering.
Turnto10.com
Worker killed in industrial accident at Tiverton business
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident Friday morning at Tiverton Materials. Police said he fell into the machine and was pulled out by his co-workers. Authorities identified the man as 29-year-old Selvin Martin Ovanda Gamez of Providence. Police said he fell into...
Turnto10.com
Man charged in Fall River bank robbery
A Providence man accused of trying to rob a bank in Boston has been charged in another bank robbery in Fall River. Fall River police said a Citizens Bank branch on Rodman Street was robbed on Sept. 26. A teller said a man demanded money. The worker complied, and the man ran.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police arrest 3 accused of involvement in 'grandparent scam'
(WJAR) — Attleboro police said three individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in a "grandparent scam." The suspects are accused of scamming victims into sending them money via packages. The NBC 10 I-Team previously reported these grandparent scams target elderly victims by posing as loved ones who are...
Turnto10.com
Fire spreads from basement to first floor of Jamestown home
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A basement fire on Friday significantly damaged a home in Jamestown and displaced a family. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 1053 East Shore Road after police got a call just before 6 a.m. As firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen. The...
Turnto10.com
Driver cited for loose tire that struck Cranston teen
(WJAR) — A driver has been cited with multiple motor vehicle violations after a tire dislodged from a truck and struck a Cranston girl in September. According to police, a 13-year-old girl was crossing Oxford Street when a tire from a Honda Frontier pickup truck rolled across the street and struck her.
Turnto10.com
Gas leak in West Warwick prompts road closures
(WJAR) — A gas leak in West Warwick has prompted some road closures as crews work to fix the leak on Friday. The West Warwick Police Department says southbound traffic on Main Street is being diverted to Pulaski Street. The department says Cowesett Avenue at Main Street is closed...
Turnto10.com
Suspect in Lincoln standoff taken into custody
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A police standoff in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon was resolved when a suspect was taken into custody. Police were called to a home on Valley Street for reports of someone with a gun and barricaded inside. While NBC 10 crews arrived police were approaching the...
Turnto10.com
Window washer from Mansfield dies in fall at JFK Library
A window washer who fell to his death at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston earlier this week was from Mansfield. Authorities said 50-year-old Robert Melo Jr. was working inside the 115-foot-tall glass atrium when he fell at least five stories. Investigators are trying to determine if Melo suffered...
Turnto10.com
Man killed in travel trailer fire in Charlestown
Charlestown police said Wednesday that a 42-year-old Wood River Junction man was killed when a fire swept through his travel trailer. Police and firefighters got the call at about 1 a.m. The trailer was parked next to a home on Center Street. The first officers at the scene said the...
Turnto10.com
Porch fire breaks out at building in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket firefighters responded to porch fire at a Trenton Street building with businesses and residences on Wednesday morning. An NBC 10 News crew observed fire crews using a ladder truck to get to the third floor of the building at about 10:30 a.m. Officials said...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police work to take illegal guns, drugs off the streets
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The Fall River Police Department is cracking down on crime by taking illegal guns and drugs off the streets. It was around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon when Fall River police executed a search warrant at a home on the 900 block of Plymouth Avenue.
Turnto10.com
Family remembers Narragansett man who died in kayaking accident
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Narragansett man died tragically in a kayaking accident and was found by a fisherman three days later. Authorities say Justin Harvey, 36, and his girlfriend went kayaking around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night from Roger Wheeler State Beach. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental...
Turnto10.com
DCYF says 5-year-old Providence child nearly died of maltreatment
Rhode Island's Department of Children, Youth and Families said Friday that a 5-year-old child from Providence nearly died of maltreatment. The incident was reported Sept. 14. DCYF said it had no previous involvement with the family. DCYF did not include any details in reporting the case, citing privacy laws. Officials...
Turnto10.com
Animal rescuers remove glass jar from Fall River kitten's head
(WJAR) — The Animal Rescue League of Boston came to the aid of a kitten in Fall River that had a glass bowl stuck on its head. A resident spotted the cat on Danforth Street earlier this week and called animal control. "The priority was to trap the cat...
Turnto10.com
Fisherman finds body of Narragansett man whose kayak sank
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a Narragansett man died in a kayaking accident. A fisherman found the body of 36-year-old Justin Harvey east of Roger Wheeler State Beach on Tuesday morning. The DEM said Harvey went kayaking with his girlfriend...
Turnto10.com
Providence police officer’s assault trial to have status hearing
(WJAR) — A status conference for the trial of a Providence police officer accused of assault is scheduled for Wednesday. Providence Police officer Jeann Lugo is accused of an alleged assault on his former political opponent, Jennifer Rourke, at a pro-abortion rights rally over the summer. The case centers...
