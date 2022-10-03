ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Turnto10.com

Crash in Pawtucket injures 2, sets cars on fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — "It was like I had a guardian angel. I pray to get to work safe and I pray to get home from work safe," John Ramos said. Ramos says his Thursday morning commute took a turn after he hit the brakes while driving through the S-curves in Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Injuries reported in Portsmouth rollover crash

(WJAR) — A crash in Portsmouth sent several people to the hospital and a hydrant into the air on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of East Main in Portsmouth. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a vehicle rolled over several times that landed on its wheel.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Worker killed in industrial accident at Tiverton business

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident Friday morning at Tiverton Materials. Police said he fell into the machine and was pulled out by his co-workers. Authorities identified the man as 29-year-old Selvin Martin Ovanda Gamez of Providence. Police said he fell into...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man charged in Fall River bank robbery

A Providence man accused of trying to rob a bank in Boston has been charged in another bank robbery in Fall River. Fall River police said a Citizens Bank branch on Rodman Street was robbed on Sept. 26. A teller said a man demanded money. The worker complied, and the man ran.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro police arrest 3 accused of involvement in 'grandparent scam'

(WJAR) — Attleboro police said three individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in a "grandparent scam." The suspects are accused of scamming victims into sending them money via packages. The NBC 10 I-Team previously reported these grandparent scams target elderly victims by posing as loved ones who are...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire spreads from basement to first floor of Jamestown home

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A basement fire on Friday significantly damaged a home in Jamestown and displaced a family. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 1053 East Shore Road after police got a call just before 6 a.m. As firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen. The...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver cited for loose tire that struck Cranston teen

(WJAR) — A driver has been cited with multiple motor vehicle violations after a tire dislodged from a truck and struck a Cranston girl in September. According to police, a 13-year-old girl was crossing Oxford Street when a tire from a Honda Frontier pickup truck rolled across the street and struck her.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Gas leak in West Warwick prompts road closures

(WJAR) — A gas leak in West Warwick has prompted some road closures as crews work to fix the leak on Friday. The West Warwick Police Department says southbound traffic on Main Street is being diverted to Pulaski Street. The department says Cowesett Avenue at Main Street is closed...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect in Lincoln standoff taken into custody

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A police standoff in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon was resolved when a suspect was taken into custody. Police were called to a home on Valley Street for reports of someone with a gun and barricaded inside. While NBC 10 crews arrived police were approaching the...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Window washer from Mansfield dies in fall at JFK Library

A window washer who fell to his death at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston earlier this week was from Mansfield. Authorities said 50-year-old Robert Melo Jr. was working inside the 115-foot-tall glass atrium when he fell at least five stories. Investigators are trying to determine if Melo suffered...
MANSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man killed in travel trailer fire in Charlestown

Charlestown police said Wednesday that a 42-year-old Wood River Junction man was killed when a fire swept through his travel trailer. Police and firefighters got the call at about 1 a.m. The trailer was parked next to a home on Center Street. The first officers at the scene said the...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Porch fire breaks out at building in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket firefighters responded to porch fire at a Trenton Street building with businesses and residences on Wednesday morning. An NBC 10 News crew observed fire crews using a ladder truck to get to the third floor of the building at about 10:30 a.m. Officials said...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Family remembers Narragansett man who died in kayaking accident

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Narragansett man died tragically in a kayaking accident and was found by a fisherman three days later. Authorities say Justin Harvey, 36, and his girlfriend went kayaking around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night from Roger Wheeler State Beach. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

DCYF says 5-year-old Providence child nearly died of maltreatment

Rhode Island's Department of Children, Youth and Families said Friday that a 5-year-old child from Providence nearly died of maltreatment. The incident was reported Sept. 14. DCYF said it had no previous involvement with the family. DCYF did not include any details in reporting the case, citing privacy laws. Officials...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fisherman finds body of Narragansett man whose kayak sank

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a Narragansett man died in a kayaking accident. A fisherman found the body of 36-year-old Justin Harvey east of Roger Wheeler State Beach on Tuesday morning. The DEM said Harvey went kayaking with his girlfriend...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police officer’s assault trial to have status hearing

(WJAR) — A status conference for the trial of a Providence police officer accused of assault is scheduled for Wednesday. Providence Police officer Jeann Lugo is accused of an alleged assault on his former political opponent, Jennifer Rourke, at a pro-abortion rights rally over the summer. The case centers...
PROVIDENCE, RI

