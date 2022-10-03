Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Friday Night Rivals: Spartanburg vs. Gaffney, 10-07-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome to week 8 of prep football action on Friday Night Rivals!. This week, we return to our normally scheduled programming as the 4-3 Vikings of Spartanburg hit the road and travel to Gaffney to take on the 3-2 Indians. The pre-game starts at 7 pm on...
WLOS.com
Western Wednesday: Defense takes strides ahead of trip to nationally ranked Mercer
Cullowhee — (WLOS) The thinking in Cullowhee ever since Kerwin Bell trotted out his first football team last fall was if the defense can ever catch up to the offense, look out. That's asking a lot, sure. The Catamounts are putting up a Southern Conference-best 39.2 points per game...
WLOS.com
Catamounts building chemistry with second straight season of high roster turnover
Cullowhee — (WLOS) A coaching change is usually a progressive build for a culture and system. The first season there are some bumps and bruises, but as the years tick off it becomes more ingrained as players retain the knowledge and already understand expectations and procedures. Justin Gray, unfortunately,...
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
WLOS.com
Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
WLOS.com
Community donations, grant to fund expansion of Transylvania County homeless shelter
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County’s only full-time homeless shelter is planning an expansion. The Haven of Transylvania County expansion will be funded by a grant and community donations. “People stay here six months, sometimes longer than that, however long it takes to get them housed,” executive director...
WLOS.com
5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
WLOS.com
Transylvania Vocational Services' SuperCereal to feed starving children in Africa
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania Vocational Services has been enlisted by the U.S. government to help with the overwhelming need for nutritious food for a starving population. Earlier this month, TVS received its largest contract for SuperCereal Plus, a famine relief food used to prevent and treat child malnutrition....
WLOS.com
AdventHealth holds hiring event, looks to fill wide assortment of open full-time positions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hospitals across the country continue to do what they can to recruit and retain staff. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, AdventHealth Hendersonville hosted a career expo to fill roughly 10% of its full-time positions currently available. The company wants to fill all types of jobs —...
WLOS.com
Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
WLOS.com
Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.
WLOS.com
Authorities use bracelet monitors to better track some DUI offenders
Law enforcement officials are newly using a tool to monitor DUI offenders, to better keep track of their activities when it comes to alcohol. It’s called a CAM bracelet. The bracelet, a continuous alcohol monitor (CAM), detects the presence of alcohol in a person’s sweat. Waynesville Police Department is calling this a tool to help them keep track of offenders.
