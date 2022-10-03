As I sit here today writing this I am enjoying the warmth of the sun coming through our patio door. I am reminded how much I enjoy fall. Whether it is hot cocoa while watching soccer in the cool evenings, watching football with family, or simply going on a walk, the fall season is one that I truly enjoy. One of the problems that I have is that the fall season seems to get shorter and shorter every year. It seems like it goes from the heat of summer and before I know it winter is here. Fall seems like it’s just too short.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO