Sidney Daily News
The Edison Foundation’s 25th annual Holiday Evening to be held Nov. 30
PIQUA — The 25th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
Sidney Daily News
Hotel Versailles’ inaugural holiday season events
VERSAILLES — The Hotel Versailles will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. To kick things off, the hotel’s “The Return of Fred” Halloween Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from...
Sidney Daily News
Veterans Benefit Workshop planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will be holding a Veterans Benefit Workshop on Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, 309 S. Main St. During the workshop dinner and drinks for veterans and their one guest of choice will be provided. LaTrisha...
Sidney Daily News
DCP offers fall fun for October
GREENVILLE — If you are looking for fall family events, look no further than Darke County Parks. DCP is hosting multiple family-friendly events throughout October. Starting Oct. 8 and 9, DCP will have the Fall Bear’s Mill Open House from noon to 5 p.m. at the Historic Bear’s Mill at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville.
Sidney Daily News
Wingers Sports Bar & Grill plans grand re-opening Oct. 29
SIDNEY — Wingers Sports Bar & Grill is now open under new ownership, and the 31-year-old local establishment is planning to celebrate its grand re-opening with a special Halloween costume party on Saturday, Oct. 29. “Wingers is iconic in Sidney,” one of the bar’s new owners, Tom Martin, said....
Sidney Daily News
Local photographer named bronze medalist
SIDNEY – Kelly Cook, of Sidney, was named a Bronze Medalist during the Professional Photographers of America’s 2022 International Photographic Competition. Cook’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, held Jan. 22-24, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.
Sidney Daily News
Wreaths Across America topic of discussion
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will be hosting a program to discuss the nationwide Wreaths Across America project. The program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, located at 115 E. North St. in Sidney. The...
Sidney Daily News
Library seeks input
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Libraries is looking for the community’s thoughts and ideas on how to improve the community libraries. What are your favorite (and least favorite) parts of the library? What might you like to see in the future?. The results from the survey will be...
Sidney Daily News
Fill My Cup overflows with community service, satisfaction
ANNA – Three nearby residents have merged their passions together to start Fill My Cup coffee shop in Anna with a goal of giving back to the community that has fervently supported their grand opening. It all started when Linda Glessner, Rita Baumer and Samantha Brunson met in 2019....
Sidney Daily News
Jackson Center receives recognition For Safety Record
COLUMBUS — The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System was honored for achievements throughout the past year during the 2022 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System received an AMP Safety Award — Transmission and Distribution in recognition of no time lost due to reportable...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
GREENVILLE — Kyley Magill and Justin Baerwald, of Greenville, welcomed their son, BodHi Baerwald on Oct. 3 at 6:44 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. BodHi weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces. He was welcomed home by his older brother, Ca-Hya Royster, 5. His maternal grandparents are Nakkia Simpson,...
Sidney Daily News
Lonestar to perform at Sidney High School Nov. 6
SIDNEY – Lonestar – an award-winning pop-country band that started in 1992 with multiple hits that are still well-known today – will be performing at Sidney High School on Nov. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. as the first show in the 2022-23 Gateway Arts Council Presents Series.
Sidney Daily News
It’s time to get haunted
A Scarecrows and Skeletons Haunted House has found a home at S&H Products, 435 Stolle Ave., Sidney, as guests can go through the house Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. The family, disability and mobility friendly haunted house is free. Donations will be accepted.
Sidney Daily News
Going back in history
A group of students learn songs and games of the Native Americans during Pioneer Days at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Wednesday. The Shelby County Historical Society coordinated the event. Students learn of early transportation by means of the canal in the 19th century during Pioneer Days. Luke Schmerge, 10, a...
Sidney Daily News
Every good thing is a gift from above
As I sit here today writing this I am enjoying the warmth of the sun coming through our patio door. I am reminded how much I enjoy fall. Whether it is hot cocoa while watching soccer in the cool evenings, watching football with family, or simply going on a walk, the fall season is one that I truly enjoy. One of the problems that I have is that the fall season seems to get shorter and shorter every year. It seems like it goes from the heat of summer and before I know it winter is here. Fall seems like it’s just too short.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jayden Patrick William Drees, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Braeden James Steely, 19, of Degraff, was charged with seat...
Sidney Daily News
Park staff reviews 2022 report, holds public forum
SIDNEY – The Sidney Recreation Board discussed the 2022 recreation and water park report and the renaming of Plum Ridge Park during a meeting on Oct. 3. First, the board discussed the 2022 summer lunch and backpack programs. Summer lunches were prepared by Wilson Memorial Hospital and were served from June 6 to Aug. 12, Monday through Friday, across 12 locations. Deam and McMillen parks were two new locations for the program in 2022. Since 2018, this program has stayed consistent with around 7,000 meals served. The backpack program sent 1,728 meals home with children on Fridays for them to have meals on the weekends. This number decreased from 2021 when 2,133 meals were given out.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- The residence of James Phalen, near McCartyville, was destroyed by fire Sunday evening. It caught from a defective flue in the kitchen. Almost all the household goods were destroyed. ——- The board of elections organized this week by electing J.C. Royon chief deputy and John Duncan, clerk.
Sidney Daily News
Alzheimer’s and dementia programs for caregivers
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host several evening programs, both in-person and virtual, throughout the month of October focusing on various aspects of the Alzheimer’s disease journey. The following programs will be offered free to the community:. Effective Communication Strategies, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct....
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to host FAFSA workshops, campus open houses
PIQUA — Many students and parents feel anxious about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To assist applicants through the process, Edison State Community College will host several FAFSA Completion Workshops. Participants do not need to be current or prospective Edison State students to attend, and they can bring up to two guests. However, registration is required.
