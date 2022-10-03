Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Graves is last to be sentenced from 2021 Salem search
FALLS CITY - Buddy Graves, 39, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for possession of methamphetamine and theft in June of 2021. Graves was arrested after the Richardson County K9 Unit served a search warrant at a Church Street residence in Salem. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says methamphetamine, a firearm reported stolen in New Mexico in 2012 and a stolen scooter were found.
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked on burglary
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Glenwood. Glenwood Police say 27-year-old D'Angelo Thompson Monson of Glenwood was arrested Thursday for 2nd degree burglary. Monson was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $10,000 bond. Further information regarding the investigation has not been...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 27-year-old D’Angelo Monson, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Burglary 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety; which Monson posted.
Red Oak Man arrested for FTA on Alcohol and Drug Possession Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 53-year-old Fred Francis Welch IV of Red Oak on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Officers transported Welch IV to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
KETV.com
Nebraska man wanted for domestic violence assault arrested in Kansas on Thursday
EAGLE, Neb. — A Nebraska man wanted for a domestic assault was arrested in Kansas on Thursday night, according to law enforcement. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence assault call in Eagle around 8:17 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
kjan.com
Authorities in Western Iowa arrested one of Texas’ most wanted
(Pottawattamie County, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs, the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, and officials with the U.S. Marshals Headquarters, on Thursday (Oct. 6), arrested one of Texas most wanted fugitives. The arrest in Council Bluffs of Paul Anthony Basaldua. Although considered to be armed and dangerous, Basaldua was taken into custody without incident.
Two people enter pleas of guilty in Fentanyl distribution case
(Cass Co) Two people have entered pleas of guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis, and Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, are two of five Cass County residents arrested in June for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby counties.
Radio Iowa
Man arrested twice in 24 hours in Montgomery County
A southwest Iowa man was arrested twice in a little more than 24 hours on charges associated with the same offense. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jeffrey Christopher Potter, of Elliott, was arrested at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge. He was transported to the Mills County line and transferred to the custody of Mills County deputies.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked for harassment
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for harassment in Red Oak early Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 60-year-old Tracy Lin Craven Sr was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nuckols Street. Authorities say Craven was arrested for 2nd degree harassment -- a serious misdemeanor.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Ralston 'Fun Plex' break-in caught on camera
RALSTON, Neb. — Twelve televisions, four printers and at least three suspects involved in a Ralston break-in, investigators said. The break-in happened at Ralston's "Fun Plex," near 70th and Q streets. Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16, security camera footage showed several suspects inside. The suspects stole six Samsung...
iheart.com
Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for a Drug Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 58-year-old Scott Paul Polinski, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on Friday to 120 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate from the Omaha Community Corrections Center was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to authorities. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Matthew Hurich was taken into custody on Sept. 28. Hurich disappeared on Sept. 22, when he left the facility...
WOWT
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
Fatal crash in Lincoln spotlights crash detection technology
3 News Now spoke with a 911 dispatcher in Sarpy County who tells us he's receiving more calls from devices with this feature, and it's not just your phone that could have it.
KETV.com
'Makes your skin crawl': Omaha man arrested in animal cruelty investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man who said he was training his cats to be samurai is now facing felony charges in Douglas County. "That's just not normal thinking or behavior to torture animals like that," said Steve Glandt, the vice president of field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society.
