Fine Wine and Good Spirits announces 50% off on thousands of items
Fine Wine and Good Spirits across Pennsylvania will offer steep savings for the holidays. The store announced on Twitter that customers can save 50% off on thousands of items online and in-store beginning Oct. 3. It's unclear when this deal will end, but for those interested in stocking up for...
MetFilm Sales Boards Worldwide Sales on ‘Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War’ (EXCLUSIVE)
MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights, excluding the U.K., to filmmaker Margy Kinmonth’s feature documentary “Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War.” Written, directed and produced by Kinmonth, executive produced by Maureen Murray and made by Foxtrot Films, the film is the true story of one of Britain’s greatest landscape artists. Eric Ravilious was the first war artist to die in WWII. Set against the wartime locations that inspired him, the film brings to life the undervalued British artist. Made in co-operation with Imperial War Museums, the documentary unfolds in Ravilious’ own words, through previously unseen private correspondence and rare archive film....
Meet America's Favorite Pet Quarter-Finalist: Lancaster's Poppy the groundhog
LANCASTER, Pa. — Have you ever heard of an internationally known and Emmy-nominated groundhog? Well, allow us to introduce Poppy. Poppy, who lives in Lancaster, appeared alongside Bill Murray in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial. Additionally, Poppy loves to pose for the camera and with children at educational events.
