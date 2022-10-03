ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 2

Brittney Brown
4d ago

The idea of property tax is sickening if you own your home there should be no more property tax

Reply(1)
5
WTHI

Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
The Waynedale News

Taxpayer Refunds Are Printed & Mailed

More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, confirmed State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Applications being taken for winter energy bill help

Households that may struggle paying energy and water bills this winter can apply for assistance. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority opened applications this week for Indiana’s Energy and Water Assistance Programs. The programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs,...
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town

Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana DNR to stock channel catfish across state

(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish. DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish. The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon. This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations. The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills

Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Funding available to help Indiana households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills

Last Updated on October 5, 2022 by Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Indianapolis – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Wabash Valley group in Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, volunteers are doing what they can to help. Helping his Hands Disaster Response is a non-profit based in the Wabash Valley. The group gathers supplies and resources for communities hurt by natural disasters just like Ian. The organization has...
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Department of Insurance approves decrease in workers’ comp rates

INDIANA (WEHT) –  Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. “The 10.3% decrease represents a savings to Indiana businesses of approximately $80 million,” said Commissioner Beard. “We are pleased to approve […]
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

DNR Stocks Channel Catfish in Local Waters

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana DNR is stocking channel catfish at 147 locations statewide. Each year, the DNR stocks channel catfish in publicly accessible waters. The channel catfish range in size from 8-10 inches. Once stocked, these fish acclimate to their new environment quickly and don’t take long to start...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

City of Vincennes reviews 2023 budget

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes is holding a special budgeting workshop on Tuesday night to review the city's 2023 budget for the final time. One item proposed in the budget is a flat rate pay increase for all city employees. Full time employees could receive a $2,000.00...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Student hula hoops for hurricane victims

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley student is doing her part to help victims of Hurricane Ian. 11-year-old Abby Shepler is a 6th grader in Dugger, Indiana. She partnered with the Sullivan Salvation Army to organize a hurricane relief fundraiser. After school Wednesday, Shepler hula hooped in the parking lot for an hour and forty minutes straight.
DUGGER, IN

Comments / 0

