Stocks

NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Price Breaks Hurdle, Why Bulls Could Aim $1,500 or Higher

Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone. Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?

The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?

NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas. The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom...
STOCKS
Cardano
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?

SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?

The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Binance Coin Looks Good; Will Price Make Rounded Bottom?

BNB’s price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of this region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. BNB trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of BNB aims to form a rounded bottom on the daily timeframe. Binance...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?

Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?

GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses

Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains

In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region. This...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Here’s Your Chance To Get Stable APY With Oryen (ORY) Unlike Staking Other Cryptos Such As Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)

With the recent launch of the Oryen Network, users now have the opportunity to earn a stable APY with their cryptocurrency holdings. Unlike staking other cryptos such as Bitcoin and Fantom, which can be subject to volatility and fluctuating returns, Oryen offers a stable and predictable return on investment. This makes it an ideal option for those looking to earn a passive income from their crypto holdings.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Feed3 (FD3) To Partner With Decentraland (MANA) To Make P2E Games And Web 3.0 DApps Better, Keeping The FD3 Token Above 1inchNetwork (1INCH) In The Coin Market

Decentraland (MANA) is an established space in the metaverse where users can play, earn, trade, own property, and interact with other members in virtual reality. The metaverse is a product of Web 3.0 application, alongside play-to-earn and NFT gaming projects that have become a trend in the crypto-verse. However, reviews and feedback are lacking from users on Decentraland (MANA) and other applications to scale Web 3.0, and Feed3 (FD3) is here to solve that.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near

The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
STOCKS

