‘SNL’ Alum Melissa Villaseñor Shows Off Her Gwen Stefani Impression – to Gwen Stefani: ‘Can You Just Do That Again?’ (Video)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Megyn Kelly Blasts Trevor Noah as ‘Ratings Killer’ for ‘Daily Show,’ Says Show ‘Went Down the Toilet’ (Video)
Megyn Kelly slammed Trevor Noah on Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” shortly after the television host announced he was stepping down from “The Daily Show” after seven years. She suggested that it wasn’t Noah’s choice to leave, but rather, he was forced out by Comedy Central due to low ratings.
Fallon Imagines How the Rest of Biden’s Hot Mic Conversation Went: ‘Someone F–s With You, Tell Them to F–ing F– Off’ (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic saying “no one f—s with a Biden” this week, following a joint press conference with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. But “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has an idea of what that full conversation sounded like — and it had a whole lot more F-bombs.
‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Takes a Clue About The Mummies a Bit Too Literally (Exclusive Video)
“The Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong thinks he’s got it all figured out!. In a clip shared exclusively with TheWrap, Jeong is back at it with a hilarious guess about the identity of The Mummies during Wednesday night’s episode. After a clue uses the phrase “whoa,” he decides to use it a bit more literally than it was likely meant to be taken.
Trevor Noah Jokes TV Shows’ Lighting Has Become Darker ‘So We Can’t Complain About the Cast Not Being Diverse’ (Video)
"You're like, 'I think that's another white person. I guess I'm going to let it slide,'" the late night host said in a segment discussing "House of the Dragon"
Kamala Harris to Make Her First Late-Night Appearance as VP on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Vice President Kamala Harris is joining Seth Meyers for Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”. It will mark her first late-night television appearance since stepping into office. She previously made her in-studio talk show debut as VP last year on “The View.”. She also has...
‘The Masked Singer’ Honored Former Contestant Bob Saget and It Was a Real Tearjerker
TV Theme Night ended without a dry eye in the house after a rendition of "Everywhere You Look"
Jared Leto Plans to Star in, Produce Karl Lagerfeld Biopic: The Chanel Icon ‘Would Be Proud of What We Are Doing’
The project comes with the backing of the late designer's fashion house
Taylor Swift on the Big Screen: Which Movies Has She Acted In? (Photos)
From Valentines Day to The Lorax to The Giver, the Grammy-winning artist had quite a few small moments
What It Was Really Like for ‘The Midnight Club’ Cast to Make Mike Flanagan’s Netflix Series: ‘It’s a Roller Coaster of Emotions’
The YA horror series marks the first major roles for a majority of the ensemble
Lena Dunham Explains Why She Changed the ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Ending
The birds take flight in more ways than one
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Krista Vernoff Felt the Best Way Forward for Season 19 Was to ‘Start Again’
"When the question came up of like, 'OK, what next? What now?' It felt like, let's get back to the roots of the show," the showrunner told TheWrap
