Charlotte, NC

Local nonprofit connects 40 college students with paid internships

GardHouse, a local nonprofit, wants to increase the number of students with careers after college by helping them gain experience now. Last year the organization helped nine students get 16-week long, paid internships. This year, they did the same for 40 students. Internships offer students meaningful experience to help them attract employers upon graduation.
