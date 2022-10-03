Read full article on original website
qcitymetro.com
Mecklenburg D.A.’s Office will dismiss nearly 100,000 low-priority traffic citations
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced plans this week to dismiss nearly 100,000 cases involving low-priority traffic offenses and related misdemeanors — a move designed to clear a backlog caused by the pandemic. Cases eligible for dismissal include expired vehicle registrations, expired tags and trespassing. Some of...
qcitymetro.com
Local nonprofit connects 40 college students with paid internships
GardHouse, a local nonprofit, wants to increase the number of students with careers after college by helping them gain experience now. Last year the organization helped nine students get 16-week long, paid internships. This year, they did the same for 40 students. Internships offer students meaningful experience to help them attract employers upon graduation.
