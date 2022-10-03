Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Blasts rock Kharkiv as Zelensky says Russia preparing society for nuclear weapons use
Multiple explosions struck Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke in the sky.Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said the explosions were the result of missile strikes at the centre of the city. The blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a non-residential building, he said on Telegram.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called for the west to impose pre-emptive sanctions on Russia, claiming Moscow officials have started to “prepare their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.He denied having urged strikes on Russia, claiming that...
MSNBC
Saudi Arabia's 'hostile act' proves Biden critics right — and his advisers very wrong
President Joe Biden has a lot of reasons to be furious with his national security team who, against his better judgment, systematically pressured him for 18 months to do an about-face on Saudi Arabia. The White House has reportedly been in a state of “spasm and panic” since Wednesday, when...
MSNBC
Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests
Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder join Andrea Mitchell after OPEC announced massive cuts to oil production to discuss how the move, sought by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will impact U.S. gas prices and foreign policy. “This is a giant glaring message from the Saudis that, no, we don't share your interests, our interest are right now in boosting these prices so that we get more revenues,” says Rhodes. “They chose to take the side of really Russia in this current moment, and it's going to have serious consequences not just for consumers, but for some of our foreign policies around the world.”Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
New legal setback for Trump
A court agreed to speed up the Justice Department’s appeal in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case. Meantime, Pres. Biden and Florida Gov. DeSantis put politics aside during a tour surveying Hurricane Ian’s damage. Plus, OPEC agrees to cut production, which could send gas and oil prices higher again.Oct. 6, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve
Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Why OPEC+ decision is 'a slap in the face' to Biden
The White House angrily pushed back at OPEC+ after the oil producer group announced its largest supply cut since 2020, lashing out at what President Joe Biden’s administration described as a “shortsighted” decision. Eugene Daniels and Andrew Ross Sorkin discuss.Oct. 6, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Former Oath Keeper says group's leader may have contacted Secret Service at Jan. 6 trial
Former Oath Keeper John Zimmerman testified that the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, may have been in contact with a member of the Secret Service during a trial for several members facing seditious conspiracy charges related to their actions on January 6. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms
New reporting from the New York Times indicates that violent rhetoric and mentions of a “civil war” have been spiking on a variety of online platforms, apparently “ignited by the Mar-A-Lago search.” The Times reporting a whopping 3000% increase in this discourse on Twitter. This comes after President Biden gave a speech describing “semi-fascism” within the MAGA movement, which some Trump allies tried to use as evidence that the MAGA movement is being persecuted. The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson and Fordham professor Christina Greer join “The Beat” on the disturbing rhetoric and the possibility of needing armed guards at voting locations in the future. Wilson adding: “I think we may end up in that position at some point. There is an increasing movement on the far-right to intimidate voters…”Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump taking Mar-a-Lago battle to SCOTUS likely won't work
Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency request Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the case involving classified records he kept at Mar-a-Lago after he left office. Chuck Rosenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 5, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Why Trump told the National Archives, ‘I want my documents back!’
In the nearly two months since the Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump has directed much of his fury at the FBI. As regular readers know, the former president has lashed out wildly at the bureau and its agents, calling them “corrupt,” accusing them of “atrocities,” and telling his followers that the federal law enforcement officials are “mobsters,” “vicious monsters” and “a real threat to democracy.”
MSNBC
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report
The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
When smearing Harris, the GOP finds the truth isn’t good enough
I don’t generally laugh when Donald Trump tries to smear his political opponents, but a week ago, the former president referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “North Korea Sympathizer Kamala Harris” — and that was unintentionally funny. It’s difficult to say for sure why he...
Comments / 0