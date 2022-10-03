Princess Charlene sits front row at Paris Fashion Week show

Princess Charlene of Monaco made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. The royal mom of two stepped out in the City of Light on Saturday for the Akris spring 2023 fashion show.

Getty Images Princess Charlene attended the Akris show on Oct. 1

Prince Albert’s wife looked très chic wearing an Akris Spring/Summer 2023 navy wool gabardine mock neck tailored jacket featuring epaulettes teamed with high-rise pleated front pants. The Princess accessorized her ensemble with a navy lurex horsehair pouch. Charlene, 44, had a front row seat to the show on Oct. 1.

The fashion house’s spring 2023 collection celebrates 100 years of Akris. “It simultaneously marks a rebeginning and is an homage to the legacy of the house,” according to the Akris website . “A collection where past, present, and future coexist. A look back to move forward into a new century!”

Following the show, Charlene met with Albert Kriemler , the fashion house’s creative director. The royal took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo of herself chatting with the creative director. Alongside the post, Charlene wrote: “Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection 💙 .”