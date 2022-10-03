ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wwno.org

Have late fees from city services? This New Orleans program could help you pay them off

If you’ve wracked up late fees on parking tickets, library books, or water bills, a returning city program could temporarily help pay them off. On Oct. 1, the City of New Orleans launched an Amnesty Late Fee Program, which will run through the end of the year. During that window, residents can pay just the base fees on certain delinquent accounts, and avoid paying off late fees that have racked up.
KSLA

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
WDSU

Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
WDSU

New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
WWL

NOPD looking for missing man in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a missing man in the third district, according to a press release. Bruce Bridges was reported missing by his family to police on September 15 of this year. Police described Bridges as a 29-year-old black male who is 5'6", weighs 150 pounds.
NOLA.com

Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style

Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
