Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
WDSU
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
City of New Orleans offers utility assistance to eligible renters in danger of service disconnection
On Wednesday, the Mayor's Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced that it will host a community-based outreach event to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
wwno.org
Have late fees from city services? This New Orleans program could help you pay them off
If you’ve wracked up late fees on parking tickets, library books, or water bills, a returning city program could temporarily help pay them off. On Oct. 1, the City of New Orleans launched an Amnesty Late Fee Program, which will run through the end of the year. During that window, residents can pay just the base fees on certain delinquent accounts, and avoid paying off late fees that have racked up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
Woman in New Orleans Questions Five-Figure Water Bill [PHOTO]
We've all been shocked once or twice by a utility bill, but I don't think I have ever seen a bill with this many digits attached.
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
NOLA.com
Large police presence shuts down Canal Street in Mid-City; nearby schools locked down
A large police presence shut down several blocks of Canal Street in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic and sending two schools into lockdown. More than a dozen New Orleans Police Department vehicles and at least two SWAT vehicles were on the scene. Two police helicopters were circling overhead. At Warren...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Felipe’s Scolds Entire City of New Orleans After Break-In at Uptown Restaurant
Fast-casual Mexican food chain Felipe’s posted on Facebook this week that its Uptown location was broken into overnight. The news was accompanied by a message admonishing the entire city of New Orleans to “be better.”. The restaurant’s “enthusiastic” team discovered the break-in Tuesday morning, a day that happened...
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City. New Orleans Police have shut down Canal Street between South Dupre to Carrollton Avenue in both directions.
NOLA.com
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
Military wife moves to New Orleans with husband & her other ‘loves’
The Orchid Lady Grows Good Stuff
WDSU
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
NOPD looking for missing man in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a missing man in the third district, according to a press release. Bruce Bridges was reported missing by his family to police on September 15 of this year. Police described Bridges as a 29-year-old black male who is 5'6", weighs 150 pounds.
NOLA.com
Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style
Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
Cutting in line: Altercation over customer skipping line at Mississippi Walmart leaves man with knife cuts to face
One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
Comments / 1