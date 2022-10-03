If you’ve wracked up late fees on parking tickets, library books, or water bills, a returning city program could temporarily help pay them off. On Oct. 1, the City of New Orleans launched an Amnesty Late Fee Program, which will run through the end of the year. During that window, residents can pay just the base fees on certain delinquent accounts, and avoid paying off late fees that have racked up.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO