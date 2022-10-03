ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane arrested after rape accusations

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was arrested on Thursday almost a month after a court issued a warrant over the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl. Lamichhane, 22, was taken into custody after landing at Kathmandu airport in Nepal, local police told Reuters. He said on Facebook he was returning to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment

A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms

Archaeologists believe they have found a place where some of Scotland's last hunters-gatherers may have paused on a journey through the Cairngorms. Scotland was home to hunter-gatherers from about 10,000 years ago, after the end of the last ice age. At Sgòr an Eòin in Glen Dee, archaeologists have uncovered...
SCIENCE
BBC

Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time

Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims

A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
TRAVEL
BBC

Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil

World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
TENNIS

