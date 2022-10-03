ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ohio State
Daily Mail

Caught hook, line and sinker! Moment LEAD WEIGHTS are found in professional fishing duo's catch and they are stripped of tournament title and $5,000 prize - as furious crowd berates them

Two fishermen were caught cheating in a fishing tournament to make their catches seem heavier by stuffing them with weights. Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyon from Ohio were taking part in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Cleveland's Gordon Park in Ohio on Friday when they were caught red-handed.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

News anchor fired after furious on-air rant against management

A news anchor on KTLA’s Channel 5 has been fired after launching a scathing on-air rant against management as he paid tribute to a colleague who had recently left the station. Lynette Romero was reportedly forced to leave as she no longer wanted to work weekends. “It was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry,” co-anchor Mark Mester said in the three-minute speech. “You did not deserve this, it was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More St Louis radio host launches explicit rant at female colleagueJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJamie Raskin shuts down GOP ‘obsession’ with debunked January 6 conspiracy theory
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
The Independent

Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm

Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

