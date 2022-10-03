ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Charles hailed as ‘people’s King’ at first official reception as monarch

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YERqv_0iK4ZCMD00

Charles has been hailed as the “people’s King” at his first official reception as monarch, which saw hundreds of people pack into Holyroodhouse.

The King and the Queen Consort met around 300 members of the British south-east Asian community at a reception in Edinburgh on Monday.

Shahid Khan – a DJ better known as Naughty Boy , who also appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year – was one of the first guests to meet the King in the palace’s Great Gallery.

He labelled Charles the “people’s King” after their conversation which touched on Khan’s 68-year-old mother Zahida.

“My mum’s in hospital at the moment and she said to tell the King he will always have a mum in her because she loves the royal family, and he said to send his love to her,” said the former Prince’s Trust bursary winner.

“It was nice because it’s human, and I really, really feel this King is like a people’s King. It’s quite evident. And that’s what this country needs right now.”

Wearing two glitzy diamond rings, the DJ and record producer also spoke with Camilla .

“The Queen was saying how she remembers me, how she remembers my rings, and was wishing my mum well as well,” said the British Asian Trust ambassador.

The King, who met guests for just over an hour, also spoke to representatives from Leicester, which has been rocked by disorder amid tensions between parts of the Hindu and Muslim communities in the city.

Rob Nixon, Leicestershire Police’s chief constable, said: “He was obviously appreciative of what our role has been in terms of policing, and he was very, very interested in hearing the community voice and how the communities are working together to bring back harmony.”

As Charles and Camilla spoke to people in the hall, they were encircled by well-wishers wanting to shake hands and take pictures.

They met guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK.

The event was held to recognise the contribution these communities have made to the health service, arts, media, education, business and the armed forces.

Bobby Nwanze, chairman of the BAME Network at City of Edinburgh Council and a freelance sports reporter, hailed it as a “great afternoon”.

“I think we can honestly say the country’s changing, it’s very much changing in terms of diversity, opportunity and also inclusion,” said the 33-year-old.

Flight Lieutenant Arj Kugathasan broughts photos to show his friend Cheavon Clarke meeting Charles at the 2019 Commonwealth Games, and Squadron leader Amir Khan said it was an “absolute honour” to meet the King.

Comments / 3

Related
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naughty Boy
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Shahid Khan
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Monarch#Uk#Holyroodhouse#Asian#Great Gallery#Prince S Trust#The British Asian Trust#Hindu#Muslim#Leicestershire Police
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy