Abandoned flamingo chicks taken out for daily walks by keeper to strengthen legs

Keepers at Costwold Wildlife Park have been tasked with taking abandoned flamingo chicks out for daily walks to help strengthen their legs.

The baby birds, who have been rejected by their parents, are given a stroll by bird keeper Isobel Wright, 25.

Getting exercise two to three times a day is good for the chicks’ development.

“For some of the [adult] pairs it would have been their first time rearing a chick, and others it has been a while, so it’s best to take them away and do it ourselves,” Ms Wright said.

Sign up to our newsletters.