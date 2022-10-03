Read full article on original website
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
ETH Price Unable to Break Rrange but Can Bulls Extend to $1,400? (Etherum Price Analysis)
Up until now, ETH has managed to remain above $1,200 despite the increased selling pressure, but the price clearly shows that the downward trend is weakening after the Merge. However, this doesn’t mean that bullish momentum is underway. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH was supported by...
Bitcoin Facing Major Resistance, Will $20K Hold or is Another Drop Coming? (BTC Price Analysis)
The market is currently attempting a recovery that might take the price up to $22K after being supported by the critical $18K level. However, there is significant resistance at around $20K. The bearish phase appears far from over as the substantial lack of demand in the market continues. Technical Analysis.
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Bottom Might Be In: ARK Invest Crypto Analyst
Three reasons why the Bitcoin bottom might be in, but not without worries, according to an ARK Invest analyst. Bitcoin’s price has been trading in a range for quite a while now, between the important levels of $18,000 and $24,000. The past couple of days saw a newfound bullish momentum where BTC managed to close its highest daily candle in about 24 days.
Since January 2017, Whales Bought BTC at an Average Price of $15,800 (Analysis)
According to a popular analytics resource, the average cost basis for BTC whales with more than 1,000 bitcoins sits at around $15,800. Bitcoin’s price appears to be stuck in a relatively wide range between $18,000 and $24,000 for the past couple of months, and it’s unable to escape.
EU Greenlights MiCA: Major Turning Point For Europe’s Crypto Landscape and Bitcoin KYC
The legislation needs to pass an additional vote in the European Parliament that is slated for next week. The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation passed in the European Council on October 5th. The development is a significant step toward bringing a consistent legislative landscape to the continent that has been, so far, fragmented.
FTT Spiked to 3-Week High as Visa, FTX Revealed Crypto Debit Card
Visa’s CFO Vasant Prabhu said the company will keep providing crypto services as long as there is interest in the asset class. The financial services corporation – Visa – collaborated with the cryptocurrency exchange – FTX – to offer debit cards in 40 countries across the globe.
Binance Coin Drops 4% Following BNB Chain Hack (Market Watch)
Somewhat expectedly, BNB is today’s poorest performer after the hack against the BNB Chain. While bitcoin continues to trade around the coveted $20,000 line, Binance Coin is among today’s worst performers following yesterday’s hack against the BNB Chain. Most other larger-cap alts are also with slight declines,...
Bitcoin Closes its Highest Daily Candle in 24 Days (Market Watch)
Bitcoin closed a daily candle above $20,000 for the first time since September 17th, while the broader cryptocurrency market sees a newfound bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency market is back on a more positive footing in the past couple of days. This had Bitcoin top $20K and even close a daily candle above the critical level, while some altcoins are charting impressive gains.
Critical Support Put to Test as Cardano Stagnates at $0.43, is a Crash Imminent? (ADA Price Analysis)
ADA is in a difficult place with its price trading inches above a critical support. Losing that level could spell big trouble for the cryptocurrency. Buyers managed to save ADA to date and protect the key support at $0.43. However, the price has failed to move away from this critical level, making a retest very likely. If sellers continue to put pressure, then ADA could fall lower. The resistance remains at $0.50.
Leading Asset Manager Fidelity Introduces $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund
Ever since the first sales began on September 26, Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund raised about $5 million. Fidelity Investments doubled down on its cryptocurrency efforts after its brokerage arm – Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC – offered an Ethereum Index Fund to clients. The product has raised around $5...
Bitcoin and Gold Correlation Spikes to Yearly Highs
A notable shift was seen in the market structure as Bitcoin and Gold correlation takes a new turn. Investors are currently fleeing bitcoin and gold amidst a strengthening US Dollar and rising interest rates. This has negatively impacted both – the world’s largest crypto and the precious metal.
Latest Market Crash Proved to be Narrative Breaker and Reality Check For Bitcoin: Report
With several narratives at stake, data suggests that Bitcoin is yet to mature. Owing to the historic inflation, Q3 has been painful for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap appears to have largely lost its inflation hedge and store-of-value narratives in the market. According to Messari’s new report, the demand for block space fell, resulting in a decline in Bitcoin’s transaction count and fees by roughly 3% and 23%, respectively. The average daily value settled also plunged 44% QoQ.
A 10-Year Macro Tailwind: The Long-Term Bull Case for Bitcoin (Opinion)
Bitcoin has traded range-bound for over a quarter now. Hovering between key support and resistance around the important $20,000 level, investors would like to know what’s next, a rally or another sell-off?. The Bitcoin closed a daily candle above $20,000 on Tuesday, marking the highest daily close in about...
Binance Secures License to Offer Crypto Services in Kazakhstan
The permanent license enables Binance to service Kazakhstani users as a digital asset platform site operator. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – received a permanent license from Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a digital asset platform and provide custodial services in the country.
Here’s How the Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack Went Down: Paradigm Researcher
The damage could have been far worse, according to a researcher. The BNB Chain was temporarily paused after an exploit on its cross-chain bridge. The current impact estimate is around $100 million and $110 million equivalent of cryptocurrency. According to the latest update, the BNB Chain has resumed working as...
Increased Bitcoin Volatility as US Jobs Data Exceeds Expectations
Bitcoin’s price dropped by almost $1,000 in response to the latest US job reports. The payroll and job reports from the world’s largest economy were slightly above expectations for September. However, BTC reacted with a sharp price decline, as it typically happens when the US publishes any sort...
Bitcoin Will Outperform Other Assets When Economic Tide Turns: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s stability in Q3 may indicate its propensity to outperform later, and possibly transition into a risk-off asset. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence – sees the top two cryptocurrencies outperforming other assets when the economy returns to bull territory. The analyst said that...
MakerDAO to Move $500 Million Into U.S. Treasuries and Bonds
Like other stablecoins issuers, the DAO is transitioning its reserves towards reliable government debt. The decentralized stablecoin protocol MakerDAO has committed to converting $500 Million of its DAI reserves into bonds and U.S. treasuries. This marks the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO)’s the first investment in high-quality government debt. As...
The Reason Why SushiSwap (SUSHI) Is 17% Up Daily
SUSHI fetched a monthly high following GoldenTree’s investment. Decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap’s token SUSHI witnessed daily gains of 17% after a $50 billion privately owned asset manager lifted investor spirits by expressing commitment towards the ecosystem. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed following SushiSwap for a while and...
