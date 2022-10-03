ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Making Dinner Easy

Making dinner easier! The Home Pantry is now located in the West Side Market! Or shop online.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: October 7, 2022

An entire day of spooky films! The 12 Hours of Terror Movie Marathon is October 15th at Capitol Theatre. Is your home covered? Learn more about Campo Roofing here. The perfect bag for all your luggage needs! Shop from Capsoul by visiting them online. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Enjoy Trick or...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Go back in time as ‘Jurassic World Live’ invades Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a show the entire family is sure to love. The “Jurassic World Live Tour” comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland for three days only from Oct. 7 – 9. Your trip to Isla Nublar will take a “terrifying, unexpected...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cozy Up With A Cup Of Tea

Warm up with a cup of tea! Storehouse Tea is located in the Hildebrant Building on Walton Avenue in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny gets a taste of Cordelia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East 4th Street has a new restaurant open for business and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton pays a visit to Cordelia. Kenny takes a tour of the newly renovated restaurant that pays homage to Cleveland’s past and your grandmother. Click here to learn more about Cordelia.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Play Ball! Here’s the Guardian game-time forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers will continue to move through our area until 9 a.m. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. We’re tracking a strong cold front that will bring big changes to the region as we head into the weekend. Once...
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Fall Clambakes at Corkscrew Saloon

Ryan Marino has fond memories of helping his father serve fall clambakes since he was 10 years old. He worked up to making New England-style white clam chowder for a catering company owned by his dad, uncle and grandfather. “Clambakes are what started my culinary career,” says the now executive...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Calling all documentary film lovers! Chagrin Falls is the place to be

The 13th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival presents 91 powerful and compelling films from all over the world at nine different venues in the village of Chagrin Falls. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the variety of films being screened and the fun festivities you can take part in during the five-day festival. https://www.chagrinfilmfest.org/
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
milwaukeerecord.com

Relive the hope and horror of Cleveland Balloonfest ’86 in Dinner Set Gang’s “Ceiling Fan” music video

On September 27, 1986, Cleveland hosted an event called Balloonfest ’86. The large-scale happening had noble aspirations: to raise funds for the United Way, set a world record by releasing nearly 1.5 million helium-filled latex balloons into the air, and restore Cleveland’s reputation as a world class city at long last. It was a disaster.
CLEVELAND, OH

