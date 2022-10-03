Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Making Dinner Easy
Making dinner easier! The Home Pantry is now located in the West Side Market! Or shop online.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: October 7, 2022
An entire day of spooky films! The 12 Hours of Terror Movie Marathon is October 15th at Capitol Theatre. Is your home covered? Learn more about Campo Roofing here. The perfect bag for all your luggage needs! Shop from Capsoul by visiting them online. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Enjoy Trick or...
Prosperity Social Club sets beer dinner during Cleveland Beer Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Prosperity Social Club has a beer dinner scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19. The dinner, which is at 7 p.m., features Ayinger beers from Germany. The brewery dates back more than 130 years and is located near Munich. The menu. • Charcuterie - gourmet meats and cheeses....
All aboard! Tickets for North Pole Adventure on sale this morning
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Go back in time as ‘Jurassic World Live’ invades Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a show the entire family is sure to love. The “Jurassic World Live Tour” comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland for three days only from Oct. 7 – 9. Your trip to Isla Nublar will take a “terrifying, unexpected...
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great Scallops
After watching the thoroughly disappointing film Don't Worry Darling at the movie theater in Westlake, I was hungry and looking for a meal that wouldn't disappoint me like the movie had.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cozy Up With A Cup Of Tea
Warm up with a cup of tea! Storehouse Tea is located in the Hildebrant Building on Walton Avenue in Cleveland.
How to buy tickets for the 'A Home for the Holidays' house in North Royalton
This year's Home Builders Association Home for the Holidays house is under construction, and raffle tickets are available now to enter to win the house being built in North Royalton.
How much is parking? Sights, sounds from Guardians Wild Card series Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On a dreary, brisk day, the Guardians faithful turned out for the opener of the Tampa Bay-Cleveland Wild Card series at Progressive Field. Here are a few sights and sounds we captured, from parking costs to how loud the fans got and more:. Parking costs: If...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny gets a taste of Cordelia
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East 4th Street has a new restaurant open for business and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton pays a visit to Cordelia. Kenny takes a tour of the newly renovated restaurant that pays homage to Cleveland’s past and your grandmother. Click here to learn more about Cordelia.
Donte’s Restaurant marks 50 years of delicious dining in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Oct. 4 meeting celebrated the 50th anniversary of Donte’s Restaurant and Pizza Shop by presenting a resolution to the family and reminiscing about memories made through the years. The Casedonte family and many Donte’s employees came out in...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Play Ball! Here’s the Guardian game-time forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers will continue to move through our area until 9 a.m. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. We’re tracking a strong cold front that will bring big changes to the region as we head into the weekend. Once...
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
akronlife.com
Fall Clambakes at Corkscrew Saloon
Ryan Marino has fond memories of helping his father serve fall clambakes since he was 10 years old. He worked up to making New England-style white clam chowder for a catering company owned by his dad, uncle and grandfather. “Clambakes are what started my culinary career,” says the now executive...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Calling all documentary film lovers! Chagrin Falls is the place to be
The 13th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival presents 91 powerful and compelling films from all over the world at nine different venues in the village of Chagrin Falls. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the variety of films being screened and the fun festivities you can take part in during the five-day festival. https://www.chagrinfilmfest.org/
milwaukeerecord.com
Relive the hope and horror of Cleveland Balloonfest ’86 in Dinner Set Gang’s “Ceiling Fan” music video
On September 27, 1986, Cleveland hosted an event called Balloonfest ’86. The large-scale happening had noble aspirations: to raise funds for the United Way, set a world record by releasing nearly 1.5 million helium-filled latex balloons into the air, and restore Cleveland’s reputation as a world class city at long last. It was a disaster.
Olmsted Falls Halloween house offers up scares for a good cause
For the 12th year in a row, Alan Perkins has turned his Olmsted Falls house into a Halloween lover's dream.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Trick Or Treat At The Zoo
Enjoy Trick or Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now until October 30th! Learn more here.
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
