Enjoy an Enchanting Experience in This Hauntingly Mystical Airbnb in Salem, MA
A trip to Salem, Massachusetts, any day of the year is a mystical and magical experience, but especially so in the fall. Characters stroll through the streets, shops boast unique experiences, and museums teach you the history of the Salem Witch Trials. If you're looking to ring in the start...
Males With Tattoos Wanted for a Boston Casting Call
Well, here you go. Maybe this is could be your 15 minutes of fame and even beyond. If you're a guy with tattoos, here's your chance to talk about them and show them off with other like-minded tat lovers. A friend of mine who does some acting on the side...
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
You Will Soon Get to Pour Your Own Beer at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts
Planning on attending a Patriots game this season? Well, if you are heading to Gillette Stadium you may soon see a new way to get your favorite beer. Last week, Foxborough's Board of Selectmen unanimously voted for Gillette Stadium to introduce self-serve beer options. The concept of self-serving beer stands...
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
Farewell to the Legendary New Englander Who Inspired a ‘Home Improvement’ Character
He's been gracing our televisions across the country for over 40 years, and whether you ever actually watched the show or not, most people have heard of "This Old House." It's the first-ever reality series and the true home improvement pioneer of the DIY (do it yourself) television genre, born right here in New England in Boston. Now, these shows are everywhere, especially on TLC.
5-Story Donkey Kong Mural in New Hampshire Is a Creative Masterpiece
When the owners of a building in Concord, New Hampshire realized that an elevator shaft on the back of their building looked a lot like the classic arcade game, Donkey Kong, they decided to go all out and transform it into the legendary video game. Manny Ramirez, the Creative Director/Co-Founder...
Did You Know That Chicken Tenders Were Invented in New Hampshire?
Yep, that was this writer's reaction too. You learn something new every day, and it turns out that the Granite State is the birthplace of a delectable dish straight from the heavens: chicken tenders. Or as we like to call them, chicken tendies. You know 'em. You love 'em. If...
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
Ben Affleck Being Very New England and Very Hollywood in This Boston Instagram Post
We do love our celebrity sightings, especially when they're from the area like this latest post by Secret Boston on its Instagram account just as we enter October of 2022. Hi Ben, love you!. How exciting to see this photo of him just off his marriage and lavish Italian honeymoon...
5 Possible Dennis Eckersley Replacements in the Boston Red Sox Broadcast Booth
With Dennis Eckersley's departure from the Red Sox broadcast booth, there is bound to be speculation about The Eck's successor(s). NESN currently has a rotating cast of commentators who fill Eck's chair when he has a night off, including former Sox stars Kevin Youkilis and Kevin Millar. While the two...
