Salem, MA

103.7 WCYY

Males With Tattoos Wanted for a Boston Casting Call

Well, here you go. Maybe this is could be your 15 minutes of fame and even beyond. If you're a guy with tattoos, here's your chance to talk about them and show them off with other like-minded tat lovers. A friend of mine who does some acting on the side...
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
103.7 WCYY

Farewell to the Legendary New Englander Who Inspired a ‘Home Improvement’ Character

He's been gracing our televisions across the country for over 40 years, and whether you ever actually watched the show or not, most people have heard of "This Old House." It's the first-ever reality series and the true home improvement pioneer of the DIY (do it yourself) television genre, born right here in New England in Boston. Now, these shows are everywhere, especially on TLC.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Did You Know That Chicken Tenders Were Invented in New Hampshire?

Yep, that was this writer's reaction too. You learn something new every day, and it turns out that the Granite State is the birthplace of a delectable dish straight from the heavens: chicken tenders. Or as we like to call them, chicken tendies. You know 'em. You love 'em. If...
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wcyy.com

