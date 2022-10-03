ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC high school football player still deemed 'ineligible', will miss homecoming game

WASHINGTON (7News) — Shaun Powell Sr. told 7News that after DCPS’ athletics association --- DCIAA --- twice declared his son ineligible to play football at Eastern High School, the family has appealed twice. School officials told the Powell family that they would let a DCPS instructional superintendent make the final decision. Unfortunately, that decision does not come before Saturday’s homecoming game.
WJLA

Athlete of the Week: Alexandria City running back Chris Saunders

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Running back Chris Saunders is one of the top rushers in Virginia, and has the Alexandria City Titans near the top of the district standings. Through five games, the senior running back has 115 carries for 778 rushing yards (6.7 yds/rush), which ranks him top three in the state of Virginia. But, Saunders credits his guys up front with his success.
WJLA

TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
WJLA

2 men stabbed after fight along Wisconsin Avenue in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were injured after they stabbed one another during a fight Thursday evening, police said. Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 5:27 p.m. The incident happened in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood, officials said. No further details...
WJLA

Finance Fridays - Understanding Title Insurance

Jade Camara, VP of Northwest Title & Escrow, a subsidiary of Northwest Federal Credit Union, joined Good Morning Washington to talk about title insurance. Owner’s title insurance protects homebuyers and homeowners from financial loss due to hidden defects in the property’s title. For a modest, one-time fee, you can purchase an owner’s title insurance policy to protect your ownership rights and gain peace of mind.
WJLA

4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
WJLA

'Ground zero': DMV Red Cross volunteer says Florida needs your help

WASHINGTON (7News) — The American Red Cross has close to 1,600 volunteers in Florida and 40 of them are from the D.C. area. Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, along with the western wildfires, are all painful and difficult reminders of larger and more frequent disasters and the need for volunteers and donations.
WJLA

PHOTOS: Crofton man creates 'battle of cinematic universes' Halloween display

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Crofton, Md. man put in hours of work to turn the front yard of his Anne Arundel County home into a Halloween attraction. David Smith tells 7News that every year, for the last three years, he has chosen a different theme for his annual display. Two years ago, it was inspired by "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and last year it was inspired by "Star Wars Episode 6 on the Endor Moon."
WJLA

SEE IT: Overturned dump truck blocks all lanes along Dale Boulevard

DALE CITY, Va. (7News) — All lanes are blocked along Dale Boulevard just past Route 1 in Dale City, Virginia after a dump truck overturned spilling debris on the roadway, VDOT reports. Prince William County Police are on the scene helping with traffic control. Officials ask that people take...
WJLA

Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage

As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
