Cool air, big games: Scores & highlights as DMV high school football rolls into October
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Can you feel that chill in the fall air? Football season may be a month in, but October is when the big games begin. Another Friday night of action has arrived, and 7News is On Your Sideline all season with more highlights and coverage than anyone else in the DMV.
DC high school football player still deemed 'ineligible', will miss homecoming game
WASHINGTON (7News) — Shaun Powell Sr. told 7News that after DCPS’ athletics association --- DCIAA --- twice declared his son ineligible to play football at Eastern High School, the family has appealed twice. School officials told the Powell family that they would let a DCPS instructional superintendent make the final decision. Unfortunately, that decision does not come before Saturday’s homecoming game.
Transcript appears to show Shaun Powell Jr. should be eligible to play QB for Eastern HS
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Shaun Powell Sr. said he got a job and apartment in D.C. and moved with his son from southern Virginia so Shaun Jr., a promising 11th-grade quarterback, could get more exposure to college recruiters. But since they landed at Eastern High School, where Shaun Jr....
Athlete of the Week: Alexandria City running back Chris Saunders
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Running back Chris Saunders is one of the top rushers in Virginia, and has the Alexandria City Titans near the top of the district standings. Through five games, the senior running back has 115 carries for 778 rushing yards (6.7 yds/rush), which ranks him top three in the state of Virginia. But, Saunders credits his guys up front with his success.
Baltimore mother-son duo celebrate $1 million lottery win with lobster dinner
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man and his mom won $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland lottery. The winning duo celebrated with lobster dinner, but the son doesn't anticipate any major lifestyle changes. The lucky pair hit on the Sept. 14 Powerball drawing with a quick-pick ticket, matching...
TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets
WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
2 men stabbed after fight along Wisconsin Avenue in northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were injured after they stabbed one another during a fight Thursday evening, police said. Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 5:27 p.m. The incident happened in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood, officials said. No further details...
Finance Fridays - Understanding Title Insurance
Jade Camara, VP of Northwest Title & Escrow, a subsidiary of Northwest Federal Credit Union, joined Good Morning Washington to talk about title insurance. Owner’s title insurance protects homebuyers and homeowners from financial loss due to hidden defects in the property’s title. For a modest, one-time fee, you can purchase an owner’s title insurance policy to protect your ownership rights and gain peace of mind.
Class action lawsuit filed against Capital Jazz super cruise after I-Team investigation
WASHINGTON (7News) — A class-action lawsuit has just been filed against Capital Jazz for lack of refunds to customers on a 2022 cruise canceled due to COVID-19 following an exclusive 7News I-Team investigation. Capital Jazz is well known in the DMV for its annual Capital Jazz Fest held in...
4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
'Ground zero': DMV Red Cross volunteer says Florida needs your help
WASHINGTON (7News) — The American Red Cross has close to 1,600 volunteers in Florida and 40 of them are from the D.C. area. Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, along with the western wildfires, are all painful and difficult reminders of larger and more frequent disasters and the need for volunteers and donations.
Arlington picks location for new pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City, National Airport
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County has decided on a location where it wants to build a pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City and Reagan National Airport. The bridge will go from a new VRE rail station that will be built in Crystal City over the GW Parkway and straight into a parking garage at the airport.
Alexandria schools step up efforts to get kids back on track after pandemic learning loss
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — It’s been an exciting school year with students fully back in the classroom, but a lot of the challenges that came up during the pandemic are still obstacles this school year, including learning loss. Alexandria City Public Schools is making that a priority with...
Mayor Bowser says she is currently reviewing controversial Geldart case, future unknown
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took questions about the district's controversial Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Chris Geldart, on Friday. This past Saturday, Geldart took some heat for allegedly grabbing a trainer by the neck at a Gold's Gym in Arlington. Geldart was charged with assault and...
PHOTOS: Crofton man creates 'battle of cinematic universes' Halloween display
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Crofton, Md. man put in hours of work to turn the front yard of his Anne Arundel County home into a Halloween attraction. David Smith tells 7News that every year, for the last three years, he has chosen a different theme for his annual display. Two years ago, it was inspired by "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and last year it was inspired by "Star Wars Episode 6 on the Endor Moon."
Flight attendant charged for taking passenger's bracelet at Reagan airport TSA line: MWAA
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 60-year-old flight attendant has been charged after allegedly stealing a bracelet from a passenger at Reagan National Airport on Monday, according to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). Authorities said Rebecca Valley of Wesley Chapel, Florida, allegedly took the passenger's bracelet set from a TSA checkpoint....
Driver found unconscious after car runs off road, on to DC sidewalk then crashes: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating what led up to a car that crashed into a brick wall outside of a D.C. Bank of America on Wednesday. The crash took place around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE.
SEE IT: Overturned dump truck blocks all lanes along Dale Boulevard
DALE CITY, Va. (7News) — All lanes are blocked along Dale Boulevard just past Route 1 in Dale City, Virginia after a dump truck overturned spilling debris on the roadway, VDOT reports. Prince William County Police are on the scene helping with traffic control. Officials ask that people take...
Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage
As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
