How SBLive Missouri's Power 25 teams fared in Week 6: Lee's Summit North overpowers Ray-Pec

By Chris Geinosky

Here’s a look at the Week 6 results for the teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25.

1. Christian Brothers College (5-1) defeated Bishop Chatard (Ind.) 55-24

Make it four wins in a row for the reigning Class 6 state champs. Cole McKey tossed a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter, a 51-yarder to Jeremiah McClellan and a 9-yarder to Jared Stewart to open a 13-3 lead against Bishop Chatard (Ind.), a program that won the Indiana Class 3A state title just two seasons ago. Jeremiah Love scored two touchdowns in the first half, and Dylan Van later added a rushing score.

2. Liberty North (6-0) defeated Blue Springs 35-10

The Eagles extended the homecoming win streak with a convincing win against a Blue Springs team that had shown some signs of life in recent weeks after an 0-3 start to the season. Sam Van Dyne completed 10-of-16 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns – a 28-yarder to Keelan Smith and a 19-yarder to Xavier Horn. North led 14-10 and then outscored the Wildcats 21-0 over the game’s final 32 minutes.

3. Lee’s Summit North (5-1) defeated No. 14 Raymore-Peculiar 47-7

This was supposed to be one of the top games of the week in the Kansas City area, and instead the Broncos turned it into a shellacking. Lee’s Summit North outgained Raymore-Peculiar 501 yards to 101, which included a 317-24 edge in rushing yards. Both Elijah Leonard and Maxxwell Ford threw touchdown passes. Four different Broncos rushed for touchdowns, including Tanner Howes, who scored twice.

4. St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (5-1) defeated St. Dominic 49-10

Earlier this week, it was reported that St. Mary’s will close at the end of the school year. The news did not affect the Dragons on Friday night. St. Mary’s rolled out to a 35-7 lead at halftime and eventually turned on the turbo clock again in what goes down in the record book as the 100th career coaching victory for head man Ken Tucker. All five wins for the defending state champions this season have been by 32 points or more.

5. Nixa (6-0) defeated Carl Junction 56-8

Ramone Green Jr. has stolen the offensive spotlight for much of Nixa’s season, but not on this night. Senior quarterback Connor Knatcal threw a season-high five touchdown passes, three of which went to his favorite receiver Kael Combs. The Eagles have scored at least six touchdowns in five of their six victories this season – the only exception a last-minute 22-21 victory against Carthage in Week 3.

6. Francis Howell (6-0) defeated Ft. Zumwalt West 56-21

The Vikings won their sixth straight game against the host Jaguars to run their record to 6-0. Howell matched a season-high with 56 points, including scoring 35 points in the second quarter. Quarterback Adam Shipley threw four TD passes in the second quarter and ran for a score. He threw for 306 yards accounted for six touchdowns in the first half.

7. Carthage (5-1) defeated Ozark 49-7

Defense took center stage for the Tigers as they held a potent Ozark offense that was coming off back-to-back, 40-point performances in check and forced three turnovers along the way. Star running back Luke Gall turned in yet another impressive performance to lead the offense, rushing for 182 yards and four touchdowns. Missouri commit Brett Norfleet caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

8. De Smet Jesuit (3-3) defeated St. Louis University High 37-20

The Spartans pull their overall record back to the .500 mark with their fourth consecutive victory against Metro Catholic Conference foe SLUH. Quarterback Chris Cotton opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the night and later tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass to standout Demetrion Cannon.

9. MICDS (5-1) lost to Lutheran North 34-18

The Rams suffered their first regular-season loss since 2019 against the visiting Crusaders on Saturday afternoon. Senior standouts Winston Moore and Steve Hall both surpassed 100 total yards for MICDS, but it wasn't enough as a late comeback attempt came up short.

10. Cardinal Ritter (6-0) defeated St. Francis Borgia 59-0

Carson Boyd started the fireworks with an 83-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and the highlights just kept coming for the Lions. Fredrick Moore hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, and Marvin Burks added to the first-half assault with a 46-yard pick six. Ritter is off to its best start since a state runner-up season in 2018.

11. Lebanon (6-0) defeated Glendale 42-0

With two big road games ahead (at West Plains in Week 7 and at Camdenton in Week 8), this could have been a trap game for the Yellowjackets. So much for that. Lebanon rushed for 307 yards, led by Nathan Bartel (110 yards on eight carries), Cade Muscia (92 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries) and Jax Glendenning (63 yards on six carries).

12. Joplin (5-1) defeated Republic 42-28

Coming off last week’s loss to Nixa, Joplin bounced back with a quality win. Quin Renfro keyed a second-half surge for the Eagles’ offense, rushing for 99 yards and scoring three total touchdowns. Hobbs Gooch passed for 157 yards, leading his team to 21 fourth-quarter points in the process.

13. Kearney (6-0) defeated Ruskin 59-0

Check out these numbers. Kearney’s defense held Ruskin to minus-15 total yards on the night, which included minus-55 rushing yards. Ruskin turned the ball over four times, three on fumbles. Casey Rooney threw three touchdown passes, and Cameron Emmons rushed for a pair of scores.

14. Raymore-Peculiar (4-2) lost to No. 3 Lee’s Summit North 47-7

Ray-Pec’s high-powered offense, which had scored at least 33 points in each of the first five games of the season, was completely shut down by Lee’s Summit North. The Panthers mustered a grand total of 101 yards – and a mere three first downs – in the game and also turned it over twice as well.

15. Smithville (5-1) defeated Raytown South 49-0

Earlier in the day, the MSHSAA office announced Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson as the 2021-22 Missouri Football Coach of the Year. His team backed the award in resounding fashion with a homecoming shutout against a Raytown South team that has some offensive firepower.

16. Eureka (6-0) defeated Pattonville 34-7

Pattonville came into the game riding a three-game winning streak but was no match for Eureka. Trey Hanneke’s 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter helped the Wildcats jump to the lead. Will James recovered a fumble in the end zone for a defensive score.

17. Timberland (5-1) lost to No. 22 Troy Buchanan 44-12

The Wolves fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter en route to their first loss of the season. AJ Raines, who had thrown for nearly 1,500 yards through five games, passed for 224 more on the night but was intercepted twice and sacked seven times.

18. Blair Oaks (6-0) defeated Versailles 65-6

The Falcons celebrated homecoming in style, scoring a season-high 65 points. Dylan Hair opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run 52 seconds into the game, and Blair Oaks went on to score 37 points in the opening quarter. Hayden Lackman rushed for three scores.

19. Valle Catholic (6-0) defeated Park Hills Central 40-30

This matchup of undefeated Class 3 teams turned out to be a tale of two halves as the game was tied 7-7 at halftime before the offenses went wild in the second half. Central led 30-21 with 9 minutes left in the game, but Valle Catholic finished the night with 19 unanswered points.

20. Webb City (4-2) defeated Willard 49-28

The Cardinals’ ground game churned on all cylinders, rushing for 434 yards in a game that was not near as close as the score indicates. Aidan Alberty led the way with 118 yards and two scores. Webb City led 21-0 in the first quarter, 35-6 at half, and 42-6 early in the third.

21. Camdenton (6-0) defeated Bolivar 56-14

Quarterback Bear Shore, the son of current Camdenton head coach Jeff Shore and grandson of legendary Camdenton head man Bob Shore, threw for 274 yards and six touchdowns. Kam Durnin hauled in six catches for 115 yards and three of the scores.

22. Troy Buchanan (4-2) defeated No. 17 Timberland 44-12

The Trojans scored on their first, third and eighth offensive play of the game, opening a 21-0 cushion and eventually led 41-6 early in the third quarter. Nick Bova had a big night, rushing for 170 yards and three touchdowns, while Charos Sutton ran for 145 yards and two scores.

23. Seneca (6-0) defeated Reeds Spring 63-49

At halftime, Seneca led 27-14. And then the teams traded scores back and forth throughout a wildly entertaining second half. The game was tied at 42 late in the third quarter, but the Indians outscored Reeds Spring 21-7 to remain undefeated.

24. Lamar (5-1) defeated McDonald County 54-14

The last time the Tigers visited McDonald County (in 2020), the suffered a 42-41 upset loss. History would not repeat itself. Lamar scored 50-plus points for the second game in a row since dropping a 36-33 loss at Seneca two weeks ago.

25. Holt (5-1) defeated North Point 52-0

Chalk up a fifth victory in a row for the 2021 Class 5 state runner-ups. Holt raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead in what turned out to be the team’s third running-clock shutout of the season. Conrad King scored four touchdowns while Owen Merrell tossed a pair of touchdown passes.