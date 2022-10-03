ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artist unveils 12-room mansion covered in doodles

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

An artist has given a new meaning to the words “drawing room” by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.

Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle , relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent.

The setting provides ideal camouflage , although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.

His doodle house also features matching bedsheets, while his bathrooms and kitchen area are also covered in drawings.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

