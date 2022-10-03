ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

July heatwave hit London economy as footfall plunged, Sadiq Khan says

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzL2v_0iK4Xfgk00

London’s economy was hit by the July heatwave as the number of workers and visitors to the capital plunged, Sadiq Khan has said.

The Mayor of London said that footfall dropped significantly when temperatures surpassed 40C (104F) for the first time in London and the UK’s history on July 19.

Mr Khan revealed that on Monday July 19 there were 385,640 daytime workers when 518,000 workers would usually be expected.

Meanwhile, only 275,000 daytime visitors came to central London on the same day when about 361,000 people would be expected. This equates to just 76% of June 2022 footfall.

Vicious wildfires almost overwhelmed emergency services - the busiest day of the year for the London fire brigade since the Second World War

Speaking to the Reuters IMPACT Conference in London on Monday, he said: “For the first time ever, London overheated.

“Vicious wildfires almost overwhelmed emergency services – the busiest day of the year for the London fire brigade since the Second World War.

“Homes were destroyed. And infrastructure was crippled by extreme heat.

“We also saw a dramatic drop in footfall across central London to the detriment of our businesses.”

He continued: “When we look back at this period of history, no-one will be able claim with any credibility that we were not given fair warning – that we could not see disaster bearing down on us.”

Mr Khan called for private-sector investment to help meet London’s net zero target of 2030.

The mayor told business leaders at the conference that London needs to go “much further, much faster” and an estimated £75 billion worth of investment is needed to reach the target.

He said: “Our success rests on collaboration – on all of us working in unison for a better tomorrow.

“It’s in this spirit I’ve sought to engage with London’s business community.

“But to meet our 2030 net zero target, London will need to go much further, much faster.

“Our estimate puts the figure in excess of £75 billion worth of investment.

“We simply can’t deliver that without the private sector, without you.

“Of course, I know you’re all dealing with inflationary pressures right now, but there are huge opportunities and rewards to be seized by accelerating our efforts to achieve net zero by 2030.”

The Mayor of London said his Green New Deal has spearheaded record investments in green jobs, skills and infrastructure in the capital.

Mr Khan also said that under his leadership, the capital has delivered a fivefold increase in protected cycling lanes, put more electric and hydrogen powered buses on roads, cleaned up the taxi fleet and delivered hundreds of new electric vehicle charging points.

He then took a swipe at Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Government’s mini-budget policies which have prompted criticism over their potential impact on the UK’s environment and wildlife.

Mr Khan said: “My promise to you today is this: while the doors of Whitehall might be closing to climate action, the doors of City Hall will remain wide open for as long as I’m in office.”

PA has contacted the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Liz Truss
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
OAKLAND, CA
newschain

Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study

Babies in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for more than five million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschain

Brother of suspect in California family’s killing arrested

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an eight-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence. Alberto Salgado, 41, was accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. Suspect...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Economy#Central London#Linus Business#Business Economics#Mayor Of London#Uk
newschain

Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning. Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
newschain

Europe holds 44-leader summit with Russia and Belarus left out in the cold

The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland to Turkey met on Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fuelled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies. The inaugural summit of the European...
ECONOMY
newschain

Mayor declares state of emergency for New York City over migrants

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable”. “A city recovering from an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Police end Saddleworth Moor search with no evidence of human remains found

Police have ended a search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor – with no evidence to indicate human remains. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Friday afternoon forensic experts were being stood down. The search concluded there was no evidence to indicate the presence of human...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Liz Truss says UK ‘working with Europe’ but not moving closer

Liz Truss has insisted she is not moving her administration closer to Europe, even as she hailed Emmanuel Macron as a “friend” at a one-day summit in Prague. The Prime Minister, who has faced a torrid few days at home that included backbench revolts and a fractious party conference, sought to present the UK as a crucial ally in Europe against authoritarianism and as a staunch backer of Ukraine at the Czech summit.
EUROPE
newschain

Steve Cooper signs new Forest contract after speculation over his future

Under-pressure Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract until 2025. Cooper was reported to be facing the sack earlier this week after a run of five successive Premier League defeats following promotion last season, but he has now tied his future to the club for the next three years.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy