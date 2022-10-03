Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
californianewswire.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Traveling ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tour hits Tysons, VA
Growing up, I spent most of my childhood watching Wheel of Fortune with my grandfather. I loved sitting in his chair and trying to guess along with him. It was really wonderful for me to be able to go to a live event for that very same show! It was an awesome way to start a weekend. It was also great to take my mom along! Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is a stunning venue located just across the river from Washington D.C. The venue was very modern and sleek. With the lights raised, the room was warm and bright.
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Crofton man creates 'battle of cinematic universes' Halloween display
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Crofton, Md. man put in hours of work to turn the front yard of his Anne Arundel County home into a Halloween attraction. David Smith tells 7News that every year, for the last three years, he has chosen a different theme for his annual display. Two years ago, it was inspired by "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and last year it was inspired by "Star Wars Episode 6 on the Endor Moon."
popville.com
First Look Inside First (proper) Silver Diner opening today in D.C.
“the 1250 Half St. SE location officially opens on Oct. 5 and it is the restaurant group’s first two-story restaurant. Silver Social, a sophisticated upstairs bar with terrace overlooking Nationals Park, features craft cocktails and small bites for the over 21 crowd and will not officially open until the end of October. The downstairs Silver Diner will continue to finish up construction in off hours and with minimal diner interference.”
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience in Tysons, VA Feb 8th, 2023 – pre-sale code
We have the fancy new Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale code 🙂 This is a great chance for you to order Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience show tickets before the general public!!!. If you can’t get your tickets to Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Tysons during...
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
popville.com
“Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning.”
Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning. Would love to see this great venue get the much needed attention and renovations it deserves to bring life back into it! Survey closes this Friday.”. “Rock Creek Conservancy – Share Your Perspective!. The Carter Barron Amphitheater...
alxnow.com
Alexandria looking to loosen up a little for on-street dining
With the City of Alexandria returning to regulating on-street retail and restaurant uses, including adding a price tag for the benefit, the City Council is also scheduled to review a few changes to make the process a little less onerous. At a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Council...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence
Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
As we should expect given the time of year, Amazon is on a hiring spree, and it includes Virginia. The company has 3,700 positions in the Commonwealth, including 1,400 in the Richmond area, according to media release forwarded this morning.
visitshenandoahcounty.com
7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County
Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
GoFundMe started after fire destroys Black-owned business in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds for a family-owned business in Woodbridge after it burnt to the ground in September. Penny's Used Auto Parts was one of the first Black-owned businesses to open in the area in 1956. Around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, Sept....
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
WJLA
Baltimore mother-son duo celebrate $1 million lottery win with lobster dinner
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man and his mom won $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland lottery. The winning duo celebrated with lobster dinner, but the son doesn't anticipate any major lifestyle changes. The lucky pair hit on the Sept. 14 Powerball drawing with a quick-pick ticket, matching...
ourcommunitynow.com
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House
This home may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets. Nestled in Georgetown is the historic (and reportedly haunted) Halcyon House, a mansion built in 1787 by the first Secretary of the Navy, Benjamin Stoddert. After its emergence on the scene, the house quickly...
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
WJLA
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
WJLA
Part of Tysons Boulevard closed due to road damage, possible sinkhole: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Road damage closed a portion of Tysons Boulevard between International Drive and Park Run Drive on Friday, according to Fairfax County police. The incident was initially reported as a sinkhole, police said. Crews responded to the area to assess and repair the damage. It's...
