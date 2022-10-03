ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

californianewswire.com

The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA

ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Traveling ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tour hits Tysons, VA

Growing up, I spent most of my childhood watching Wheel of Fortune with my grandfather. I loved sitting in his chair and trying to guess along with him. It was really wonderful for me to be able to go to a live event for that very same show! It was an awesome way to start a weekend. It was also great to take my mom along! Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is a stunning venue located just across the river from Washington D.C. The venue was very modern and sleek. With the lights raised, the room was warm and bright.
TYSONS, VA
Washingtonian.com

13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around

Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: Crofton man creates 'battle of cinematic universes' Halloween display

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Crofton, Md. man put in hours of work to turn the front yard of his Anne Arundel County home into a Halloween attraction. David Smith tells 7News that every year, for the last three years, he has chosen a different theme for his annual display. Two years ago, it was inspired by "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and last year it was inspired by "Star Wars Episode 6 on the Endor Moon."
CROFTON, MD
popville.com

First Look Inside First (proper) Silver Diner opening today in D.C.

“the 1250 Half St. SE location officially opens on Oct. 5 and it is the restaurant group’s first two-story restaurant. Silver Social, a sophisticated upstairs bar with terrace overlooking Nationals Park, features craft cocktails and small bites for the over 21 crowd and will not officially open until the end of October. The downstairs Silver Diner will continue to finish up construction in off hours and with minimal diner interference.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WHITE POST, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria looking to loosen up a little for on-street dining

With the City of Alexandria returning to regulating on-street retail and restaurant uses, including adding a price tag for the benefit, the City Council is also scheduled to review a few changes to make the process a little less onerous. At a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Council...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence

Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
visitshenandoahcounty.com

7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County

Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House

This home may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets. Nestled in Georgetown is the historic (and reportedly haunted) Halcyon House, a mansion built in 1787 by the first Secretary of the Navy, Benjamin Stoddert. After its emergence on the scene, the house quickly...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD

