Cortland, IL

Forgot How Good Fall In Illinois Looks? Here are 20 Amazing Reminders

I did forget, did you? In Illinois, spring is envigorating, summer is sublime, winter is the worst, and fall, that's an epic love story told in these 20 photographs. The older I get, the more I realize that my soul was created for the peaceful, easy feeling of fall, just like the song says, I know the season between summer and winter won't let me down.
Q985

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
CBS Chicago

Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
Illinois Teacher’s Savage Thermos is One of Many Reasons He’s So Loved

Is there a teacher in your past that left a mark that never fades? Their voice still guides you in some way. One unique Rockford teacher left that mark on many. Many of us have at least one teacher from our past that we never forget. What is it that makes them unforgettable? The teacher in this story was remembered in a wonderful letter from a former student. That letter was sent to nominate him for a special honor, an honor we're proud to give him.
Polygon

A viral Stranger Things Halloween display has caused chaos in Illinois

Halloween is on the way, and the most festive of us are already getting excited for ghosts, ghouls, and other seasonal delights. Audrey and Dave Appel are Halloween enthusiasts, decorating their entire yard with witches, clowns, and most prominently a floating Max Mayfield as depicted in season 4 off Stranger Things. That display has ignited a controversy in their neighborhood, leading to the proposed removal of Max — and we’re only five days into October.
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
97ZOK

One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard

The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
1440 WROK

Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October

Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
1070 KHMO-AM

One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
97ZOK

Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois

The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
97ZOK

Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road

Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
97ZOK

Support Rockford Police Dept K-9’s With These Awesome Shirts!

Look at those pups! The work that these four-legged superstars put in for the city of Rockford, it's remarkable. I've been in meetings where the "human" Rockford Police K-9 Officers tell these heroic stories, simply amazing. Sometimes their reactions are VERY human, and in the long run protect all of us. CLICK HERE.
97ZOK

Free Food Offer From Fried Chicken Joints In Illinois Is Bogus

If it's too good to be true, it probably is. If I had a dollar for every article I've written with that message I'd have free lunch for days. Here we are though, again, because people are falling for another scam circulating social media. At some point a person needs to do a little fact-checking or cross-referencing before believing something they read, right?
