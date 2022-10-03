The Madison City Commission has rejected the only bid it received for the city’s recycling services. City Administrator Jameson Berreth told commissioners Monday that the only bid was from the same entity who currently provides the services of sorting recyclables, and that’s Valiant Living of Madison. He said that Valiant Living’s bid for the two year contract was close to ten-thousand-200-dollars per month, or more than 122-thousand dollars a year. Berreth said that’s almost double what their current contract is – which is at just more than 61-thousand dollars a year. He recommended negotiating with Valiant Living.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO