Madison Volleyball Gets Swept by Dakota Valley
The Madison Bulldogs volleyball team dropped to .500 last night after losing to Dakota Valley in three sets. Set scores from last night were 25-18, 25-10, 25-17, with Dakota Valley getting the match sweep against Madison. No Bulldog had double-digit kills, with Audrey Nelson leading the team after getting only...
Madison’s Tennis Team Finishes State Tournament in 7th
The Madison Girls tennis team finished seventh in the SDHSAA Class A Girls State Tennis Tournament on Tuesday. Going into the day on Tuesday, the Bulldogs were sitting in tenth after the first day of the tournament on Monday and were able to improve on Tuesday to jump up a couple spots. They finished the tournament with 169 total team points.
Bulldogs Volleyball Loses to Tea Area 3-1
On Tuesday, the Madison Bulldogs volleyball team’s win streak ended at two after the Tea Area Titans beat the Bulldogs 3-1. The first two sets were tight, however Madison still lost the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-22. Avoiding the three-set sweep, the Bulldogs won their only set of the night in the third set with a score of 25-20.
MCSEF receives award from SD Community Foundation
Pictured are Back Row left to right: SDCF rep Jeff Veltkamp, Jordan Schuh, Lee Threadgold, Marli Wiese Front Row left to right: Theresa Schaefer, Renae Prostrollo, and Jennifer Gross. The Madison Central School Educational Foundation recently received an award. The Foundation’s board members were presented with the South Dakota Community...
City commission approves search agreement to help recruit Utility Director candidates
The Madison City Commission has approved an agreement with a search organization to help find candidates for the city’s Utility Director position. During their meeting Monday, commissioners approved a contingency search agreement with gpac, LLC. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that gpac can help with recruiting candidates for the vacant Utility Director position.
Lake County begins search for Sheriff’s position appointment
Lake County Commissioners are starting their search for someone to fill the vacancy of Sheriff Tim Walburg, who is retiring from the position in January. During their meeting Tuesday, commissioners discussed their timeline for finding the right candidate to appoint to the full-time position. Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust provided commissioners with several options, but told them that it is up to their discretion how they want to proceed.
County adopts five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan
The Lake County Commission adopted the county’s five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan during its regular meeting this week. The five-year plan is a short-range planning document for the county, and is used as a tool to assist the county in budgeting and planning. The plan includes information about paved, gravel and state highways, chipseal, overlay, and bridge plans for the next five years. The county is required to develop the plan in order to be eligible for state Bridge Improvement Grant funds through the state Department of Transportation.
City to negotiate recycling services bid
The Madison City Commission has rejected the only bid it received for the city’s recycling services. City Administrator Jameson Berreth told commissioners Monday that the only bid was from the same entity who currently provides the services of sorting recyclables, and that’s Valiant Living of Madison. He said that Valiant Living’s bid for the two year contract was close to ten-thousand-200-dollars per month, or more than 122-thousand dollars a year. Berreth said that’s almost double what their current contract is – which is at just more than 61-thousand dollars a year. He recommended negotiating with Valiant Living.
