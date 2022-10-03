Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked on burglary
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Glenwood. Glenwood Police say 27-year-old D'Angelo Thompson Monson of Glenwood was arrested Thursday for 2nd degree burglary. Monson was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $10,000 bond. Further information regarding the investigation has not been...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
KETV.com
Bond set at $5 million for woman accused of killing two people in Bellevue crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge set bond at $5 million for a woman accused of killing two people in a crash. Prosecutors alleged that 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan had been drinking when she sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She...
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
Radio Iowa
Man arrested twice in 24 hours in Montgomery County
A southwest Iowa man was arrested twice in a little more than 24 hours on charges associated with the same offense. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jeffrey Christopher Potter, of Elliott, was arrested at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge. He was transported to the Mills County line and transferred to the custody of Mills County deputies.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked for harassment
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for harassment in Red Oak early Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 60-year-old Tracy Lin Craven Sr was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nuckols Street. Authorities say Craven was arrested for 2nd degree harassment -- a serious misdemeanor.
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
KETV.com
City alleges juror misconduct, challenges verdict in favor of former Omaha police captain
OMAHA, Neb. — In afederal court filing, the city of Omaha and Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer allege juror misconduct took place during the civil trial that resulted in a $700,000 award to former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez. A federal jury sided with Belcastro-Gonzalez, who sued, arguing she...
News Channel Nebraska
Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
KETV.com
Missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate from the Omaha Community Corrections Center was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to authorities. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Matthew Hurich was taken into custody on Sept. 28. Hurich disappeared on Sept. 22, when he left the facility...
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
iheart.com
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Ralston 'Fun Plex' break-in caught on camera
RALSTON, Neb. — Twelve televisions, four printers and at least three suspects involved in a Ralston break-in, investigators said. The break-in happened at Ralston's "Fun Plex," near 70th and Q streets. Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16, security camera footage showed several suspects inside. The suspects stole six Samsung...
KETV.com
Woman critically injured after Omaha carjacking Wednesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities said one woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night. 35-year-old Jenica Walker was hit near 40th and Cuming streets while attempting to retrieve her stolen vehicle, police said. According to a police report, Walker grabbed onto her vehicle as...
WOWT
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
KETV.com
Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
