(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police are asking for the public's help in gathering information in connection to a 13 year old boy's homicide. Investigators say 13 year old Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed near 29th and Shirley on September 28th. Police are asking residents in the Hanscom Park area that may have video surveillance between 11:00 PM on September 28th to 1:00 AM on September 29th to contact Omaha Police detectives. The area police have zeroed in on if from Ed Creighton Avenue to Woolworth Avenue from South 32nd Avenue to South 29th Street.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO