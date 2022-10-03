Read full article on original website
Glenwood man booked on burglary
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Glenwood. Glenwood Police say 27-year-old D'Angelo Thompson Monson of Glenwood was arrested Thursday for 2nd degree burglary. Monson was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $10,000 bond. Further information regarding the investigation has not been...
Glenwood Police Report
Henderson man arrested on drug charges
(Red Oak) -- A Henderson man was arrested on drug possession charges on Friday evening. At approximately 9:52 on Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Michael David Longcor of Henderson following a traffic stop at HWY 34 and Evergreen Avenue. Longcor was arrested for possession...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
Red Oak man booked for harassment
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for harassment in Red Oak early Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 60-year-old Tracy Lin Craven Sr was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nuckols Street. Authorities say Craven was arrested for 2nd degree harassment -- a serious misdemeanor.
Man arrested twice in 24 hours in Montgomery County
A southwest Iowa man was arrested twice in a little more than 24 hours on charges associated with the same offense. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jeffrey Christopher Potter, of Elliott, was arrested at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge. He was transported to the Mills County line and transferred to the custody of Mills County deputies.
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in eastern Nebraska are searching for the driver of a vehicle that got away from sheriff’s deputies, three separate times, early Monday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Highway 34 and...
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
Woman charged in fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they've charged a woman in the fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people, and injured four others. 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She struck two vehicles — 30-year-old...
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Fred Francis Welch IV, 53, at around 6:15 on a valid warrant for failure to appear, OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Welch IV was taken to Montgomery County Jail and...
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
Woman critically injured after Omaha carjacking Wednesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities said one woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night. 35-year-old Jenica Walker was hit near 40th and Cuming streets while attempting to retrieve her stolen vehicle, police said. According to a police report, Walker grabbed onto her vehicle as...
Missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate from the Omaha Community Corrections Center was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to authorities. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Matthew Hurich was taken into custody on Sept. 28. Hurich disappeared on Sept. 22, when he left the facility...
Fatal crash in Lincoln spotlights crash detection technology
3 News Now spoke with a 911 dispatcher in Sarpy County who tells us he's receiving more calls from devices with this feature, and it's not just your phone that could have it.
La Vista Police: Gunman chases after woman at apartment leasing office
La Vista Police say a man with a gun chased after a woman at a leasing office Monday night. Officers said it happened at an apartment complex near 87th & Brentwood Streets. They said the woman was able to get away uninjured. La Vista Police say they know who they're...
Omaha man found guilty of drug and firearm offenses
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, the acting U.S. Attorney announced that 39-year-old Prince L. Spellman, was found guilty of several drug and firearm charges. Spellman, of Omaha, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, or phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for a Drug Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 58-year-old Scott Paul Polinski, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on Friday to 120 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
