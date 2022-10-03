Read full article on original website
Veteran 1979
4d ago
Man they gone get him in the County. Then he's 5'3 100lbs and will not have a gun to defend himself. I say justice would be served once they grab him up.. Any takers 👀
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clerk killed in Michigan hotel shooting
Dearborn police were able to take suspect in the fatal shooting into custody after an hours-long standoff. WDIV's Mara MacDonald reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
abc12.com
Internet sleuth helped crack Saginaw County stolen boat and RV theft
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A man has been arrested in a connection with a high-profile heist of some high-end summer recreation vehicles. A couple of weeks ago, a boat and two recreational vehicles had been found. They had been stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility early last year. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Do you recognize this child? Boy found dead in Saginaw in 1988 still unidentified 34 years later
SAGINAW, Mich. – A boy found dead in Saginaw 34 years ago still hasn’t been identified, but investigators are using DNA to work to find answers. Police were called to the reports of an unidentified body being found on Oct. 8, 1988, he had only been dead a few hours when he was found.
michiganradio.org
Saginaw gets federal grant to combat violent crime
Saginaw city leaders hope to use a nearly $350,000 federal grant to help reduce the city’s problem with violent crime. The grant was awarded to the Saginaw Community Foundation through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The money will be used by a law enforcement and community task force to reduce violent gang and gun crime in Saginaw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
55-year-old accused of stealing expensive trailers, boat from Freeland
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tittabawassee Township man was arraigned Friday on charges that he allegedly stole several hundred thousand dollars worth of trailers and a boat from a storage facility. Police say 55-year-old Dennis Paul Tyrrell is charged with three counts of breaking and entering a building with intent...
WATE
Knoxville investigation for overdose deaths lead to Michigan man’s arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man was arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three people in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested after police say he was a fugitive from justice...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
abc12.com
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
'Extremely dangerous' active shooter reported at hotel in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel in Dearborn. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. around 1:45 p.m. One person was injured and taken to an area hospital. Police say the suspect got...
WNEM
Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
The Oakland Press
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out
The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
abc12.com
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — County officials in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula declared a local emergency Friday afternoon as fire crews continued battling a fire at a paper mill that was producing a dense cloud of smoke. Menominee city police said Menominee County officials and emergency management officials had issued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsgw.com
Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified
A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
abc12.com
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
Man faces kidnapping charges for taken Kent County teen to NC
A man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area after being arrested in North Carolina, deputies say.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
abc12.com
Truck driver arrested in Florida on parental kidnapping charge arraigned in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.
fox2detroit.com
Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
recordpatriot.com
Woman detained following the fatal shooting of man near Birch Run
A woman has been detained in Saginaw County after a man was fatally shot at a residence near Birch Run on Wednesday. Michigan State Police responded to a report of the shooting just after 10 a.m. at a residence on Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township. Troopers for the Tri-City Post...
abc12.com
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses Flint water crisis criminal charges
Flushing, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the people of Flint to know, the prosecution team is committed to getting justice for the people of Flint. “These are great prosecutors. They are compassionate people and dedicated to truth and justice and they care deeply about the residents of the City of Flint,” Nessel said.
Comments / 3