Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Quesoff, ACL Fest and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a major music festival to a celebration of melted cheese, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of...
UT alumnus attending 55th consecutive Red River Showdown
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas at Austin alumnus will be attending his 55th straight Red River Showdown this Saturday. Brad Laughlin is a UT graduate who comes from a family of Longhorns. "My grandfather played ball here and then my dad and myself and my wife, my...
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Here's which Austin-area artists are playing ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival approaches, bringing with it lots of opportunities to see musicians from all over the world. Among them are two headliners with Texas ties – The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves – and more than a dozen Austin-area bands and artists.
Carly Rae Jepsen makes the most of her ACL Fest set
AUSTIN, Texas — Carly Rae Jepsen is an unusual pop star. Many see her as a one-hit-wonder. But to her diehard fans, she’s already an icon. That's an odd position to be in when playing a festival – something that was clear during Jepsen's set at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
Meet Bidi Bidi Banda, the Selena tribute band hoping to pave a way for artists of color
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited the Moody Amphitheater while Bidi Bidi Banda was setting up for another electric performance!. As a native Texan, Bidi Bidi Banda lead singer Stephanie Bergara always felt a closeness with the iconic Queen of Tejano,...
KVUE
October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks
AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour, including stop in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — September 2022 just ended but, if you're an Arctic Monkeys fan, September 2023 is probably already on your mind. The British rock band will be promoting their brand-new album, "The Car," which comes out on Oct. 21, with a new tour. The tour will make a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 15, 2023.
Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
Activists to gather for 'Snatch 'Em by the VOTE' rally in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Women's March ATX organizers and other activists will gather Saturday morning for a rally meant to send a message to political leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C. The "Snatch 'Em by the VOTE!" rally will be held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
KVUE
Concordia University Texas head baseball coach Tommy Boggs dies following battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas — Concordia University Texas head baseball coach and former Major League Baseball player Tommy Boggs died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. Coach Boggs was entering his 13th season as head coach of the program, according to a release from the university. He led the Concordia Tornados to 325 victories, the most victories in the team's history.
Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Bass Concert Hall in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — You've heard his voice in the movie "Bee Movie" and seen him on television in the sitcom "Seinfeld." Well, now comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be taking the stage in Austin. The comedian started his career back in 1981 when he made his first television appearance on...
Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6
AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
KVUE
Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
KVUE
Why is Texas-OU such a big deal? We're glad you asked
With 100-plus years of history in a football rivalry, there are bound to be memorable moments, traditions made, and no love lost between their fan bases. Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report in 2019 on the history of the Red River Showdown. On Saturday, Oct. 8,...
LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to check out during ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, thousands of people from all over flock to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Many visitors also treat traveling for the festival as a way to check out some of the best restaurants and shops Austin has to offer. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
KVUE
Southwestern University is the gem of Georgetown
Southwestern University has a vast and rich history in Texas. KVUE's Yvonne Nava explains what makes the school so special.
'We get 'National Geographic' from our window' | Bobcat family living in Pflugerville backyard
AUSTIN, Texas — It was around midnight and Jessica Luna was still awake, reading her book in her Pflugerville home. She sat by a window that overlooks a fence that she shares with a neighbor. Then she saw something move at the corner of her eye. It was a...
KVUE
