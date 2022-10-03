ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

2pewpewA
4d ago

There is no statistical evidence, that the unconstitutional gun laws in CT, such as the ban of standard capacity magazines, actually save lives. It's all about power, not safety.

Kempka
4d ago

I ignore these unconstitutional laws the same way these communists ignore Supreme Court decisions. See how this works? Come take it!

Robert Wilcox
4d ago

It never ceases to amaze me that people like the author of this piece continue to blame violent crime on the existence of weapons. They act as if either the weapons had volition, or they have the corrupting power of the One Ring.No, firearms do not act of their own accord, so it's not "Gun Violence". Some individual person had to operate it. Likewise, weapons do not turn sane people into crazed psychopaths. The disregard for civilized behavior and the value of human lives existed in the person before that person embarked on a violent crime.How many times do we have to see a crowd of defenseless people die before we realize that being defenseless is not the answer?

