It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on October 5. This particular Wordle answer isn't too difficult of a word to guess, but it's certainly not a word most players hear in everyday life. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO