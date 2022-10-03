Read full article on original website
Steam Deck Trailer Removed After Briefly Featuring A Switch Emulator Icon
In a recent trailer for the Steam Deck, Valve's portable PC platform, you can briefly see the logo for a Nintendo Switch emulator. Shortly after the detail was discussed on social media, the trailer was removed and replaced with a new version that does away with the icon in question.
Official Steam Deck Docks Are Finally Shipping Out
Steam Deck dock orders have gone live, giving owners of Valve's handheld gaming PC an option to not only refuel their device battery but also continue their game on a TV or a PC monitor. Like the Nintendo Switch, the dock can be connected to a display and has multiple ports. Once your order is in, expect to wait around one-two weeks to get your Steam Deck dock.
Target Deal Days: The Biggest Savings On Games, Accessories, Monitors, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day kicks off next week, but Target has beaten Amazon to the punch by running its Deals Day event from now until October 8. Dozens of great video games, accessories, computer monitors, and other great products are on sale--including some great Switch exclusives and the best Xbox Series S deal we've seen.
Microsoft Looking Into Allowing Users To Disable Xbox's Quick Resume Feature
A future Xbox update may allow people to disable Quick Resume, a feature that can run into issues in certain games. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told a fan on Twitter that the ability to disable Quick Resume "makes sense," and it's something he may ask his teams to look into.
No Man's Sky Waypoint (4.0) Update Trailer
Introducing Waypoint, No Man's Sky's 4.0 update. An overhaul of fundamental gameplay elements including game modes, inventory size and usability, milestones, journey cataloguing and much more!
Overwatch 2 Status Update: Blizzard Makes Changes To SMS Requirement, Addresses Bugs
An Overwatch 2 community manager took to the game's official forums to share an Overwatch 2 status update. The post outlines some of player's biggest concerns with the game's tumultuous launch, as well as lays out how Blizzard intends to address these issues. The first issue the post addressed was...
Logitech Announces New $1000 Gaming Chair With Herman Miller
Logitech has announced a new high-end gaming chair made in partnership with Herman Miller. The new chair is called Vantum, and Logitech says it's the company's first "performance" chair designed specifically for gamers. "Driven by extensive research, design expertise, and a unique understanding of gaming performance, we’ve developed a seat...
October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome
Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
2025's Call Of Duty Is Reportedly A Sequel To Advanced Warfare
Sledgehammer Games is currently working on a follow-up to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare slated for 2025, a new report suggests. Reliable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve says that the studio is hoping to abandon the World War II setting of their recent work and return to the sci-fi setting that they left back in the mid-2010's.
Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency
We have no news or videos for Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency. Sorry!
PS5 System Update Out Now, Doesn't Do Much
The newest PlayStation 5 system software update is out now, but don't get too excited. The October 5 update is all about improving system performance and not adding new features. That may not be all that exciting, but better performance is always good. The new PS5 update brings the system...
Get a Steam Deck, No Reservation | GameSpot News
Nothing feels quite like good news on a Friday! For those of you still looking to order a Steam Deck, you’re in luck because you no longer have to make a reservation or wait in a virtual line to buy one. Instead, you can buy it on demand--you know, the way you purchase everything else in your life… Well, except a PS5. Valve has also unveiled the device's promised docking station, which costs $89 and ships in 1-2 weeks. This premium accessory includes not only HDMI, Displayport, and 3 USB 3.1 connectors, but also an Ethernet port.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY — Alabasta Trailer
The Straw Hats find themselves reunited with an old friend inside memories of Alabasta. Will Luffy once again liberate the desert kingdom?
Pokemon Go Xerneas Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Xerneas makes its return to Pokemon Go Gyms near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This legendary Pokemon is appearing after its counterpart, the embodiment of destruction Yveltal, leaves raids during Pokemon Go’s Evolving Stars event. Xerneas Raid Schedule. Xerneas is appearing as the only five-star...
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List - All 8 Support Heroes Ranked
Overwatch 2 is finally here, bringing with it some sweeping changes to the battlefield, including adjustments to almost every role--except supports. That doesn’t mean everything is the same for support heroes, though. These stalwart medics and helpers might play the same as they always have, but Overwatch 2’s faster pace and one-less-tank approach to combat mean that some support heroes aren’t quite as useful as they once were. Unlike with tank heroes, you’ll have a much more difficult time making some support heroes work.
Today's Wordle Answer (#473) - October 5, 2022
It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on October 5. This particular Wordle answer isn't too difficult of a word to guess, but it's certainly not a word most players hear in everyday life. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators Event Arrives October 11 With New Mode And Free Login Rewards
Battlefield 2042's first live-service event, The Liquidators, has been announced and it's launching soon. The limited-time event runs October 11-25, bringing a new mode, cosmetics, and more. The Liquidators event has some narrative elements, too. You'll play as a Liquidator, a member of a "vicious hit squad," taking on Dark...
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Next-Gen Release Date Trailer
Relive the Dragon Ball Z saga like never before. With enhanced graphics and 60 fps, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 13, 2023!
