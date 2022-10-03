ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gamespot

Official Steam Deck Docks Are Finally Shipping Out

Steam Deck dock orders have gone live, giving owners of Valve's handheld gaming PC an option to not only refuel their device battery but also continue their game on a TV or a PC monitor. Like the Nintendo Switch, the dock can be connected to a display and has multiple ports. Once your order is in, expect to wait around one-two weeks to get your Steam Deck dock.
Gamespot

Target Deal Days: The Biggest Savings On Games, Accessories, Monitors, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day kicks off next week, but Target has beaten Amazon to the punch by running its Deals Day event from now until October 8. Dozens of great video games, accessories, computer monitors, and other great products are on sale--including some great Switch exclusives and the best Xbox Series S deal we've seen.
Gamespot

No Man's Sky Waypoint (4.0) Update Trailer

Introducing Waypoint, No Man's Sky's 4.0 update. An overhaul of fundamental gameplay elements including game modes, inventory size and usability, milestones, journey cataloguing and much more!
Gamespot

Logitech Announces New $1000 Gaming Chair With Herman Miller

Logitech has announced a new high-end gaming chair made in partnership with Herman Miller. The new chair is called Vantum, and Logitech says it's the company's first "performance" chair designed specifically for gamers. "Driven by extensive research, design expertise, and a unique understanding of gaming performance, we’ve developed a seat...
Gamespot

October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome

Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
Gamespot

2025's Call Of Duty Is Reportedly A Sequel To Advanced Warfare

Sledgehammer Games is currently working on a follow-up to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare slated for 2025, a new report suggests. Reliable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve says that the studio is hoping to abandon the World War II setting of their recent work and return to the sci-fi setting that they left back in the mid-2010's.
Gamespot

PS5 System Update Out Now, Doesn't Do Much

The newest PlayStation 5 system software update is out now, but don't get too excited. The October 5 update is all about improving system performance and not adding new features. That may not be all that exciting, but better performance is always good. The new PS5 update brings the system...
Gamespot

Get a Steam Deck, No Reservation | GameSpot News

Nothing feels quite like good news on a Friday! For those of you still looking to order a Steam Deck, you’re in luck because you no longer have to make a reservation or wait in a virtual line to buy one. Instead, you can buy it on demand--you know, the way you purchase everything else in your life… Well, except a PS5. Valve has also unveiled the device's promised docking station, which costs $89 and ships in 1-2 weeks. This premium accessory includes not only HDMI, Displayport, and 3 USB 3.1 connectors, but also an Ethernet port.
Gamespot

Purgatory Dungeoneer

We have no news or videos for Purgatory Dungeoneer. Sorry!
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Support Tier List - All 8 Support Heroes Ranked

Overwatch 2 is finally here, bringing with it some sweeping changes to the battlefield, including adjustments to almost every role--except supports. That doesn’t mean everything is the same for support heroes, though. These stalwart medics and helpers might play the same as they always have, but Overwatch 2’s faster pace and one-less-tank approach to combat mean that some support heroes aren’t quite as useful as they once were. Unlike with tank heroes, you’ll have a much more difficult time making some support heroes work.
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#473) - October 5, 2022

It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on October 5. This particular Wordle answer isn't too difficult of a word to guess, but it's certainly not a word most players hear in everyday life. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.
