WBOC
Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility
LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
WBOC
Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center to Temporarily Close in November
SNOW HILL, Md. - Starting next month. the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be temporarily closed for 90 days as repairs and upgrades are made to the waste & recycling center. The Worcester County Commissioners announced that, starting November 7th, the facility on Holly Road will close while...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague lifts state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Tuesday morning, officials announced that the state of emergency had been lifted. Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation had been canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Chincoteague Emergency Management declared a state of emergency...
WBOC
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
WBOC
Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
ACCOMACK, Va. — Two people were hospitalized after a Jeep crashed into a tractor-trailer on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said about 10 minutes after 9 a.m., there was a crash on Chincoteague Road (Route 175) near Coardtown Road in the Wattsville area.
WBOC
Endless Summer Cruisin' Kicks into High Gear
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Endless Summer Cruisin' car show is back, and so is the special event zone on Coastal Highway. Car enthusiasts from up and down the East Coast have made their way to event, and many of them feel the special event zone makes the town safer.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Helicopter services required at vehicle crash with ‘serious bodily injuries’ in Eastern Shore
The crash occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 175 near Coardtown Road in Accomack County. Police said Medflight services were called to assist, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is at the scene handling traffic impacts.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WBOC
Chincoteague Island Braves Tidal Flooding
Some areas on Chincoteague Island were under a voluntary evacuation as remnants from Hurricane Ian moved towards Delmarva on Monday. Some neighbors chose to stay behind.
WBOC
Chincoteague islanders brace for Hurricane Ian remnants
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. -- Strong winds and constant rain stole the show in Chincoteague Island's forecast on Friday. The wet and windy weather was just a preview of what town officials were expecting to come later in the evening and early Saturday morning hours. The National Weather Service cautioned town...
WBOC
The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Va. State Police investigating serious crash in Accomack Co.
ACCOMACK CO, Va. – Virginia State Police are currently investigating a serious crash in Accomack County. We’re told the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Route 175, in the vicinity of Coardtown Road, and involved a 2014 Freightliner tractor truck and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the tractor trailer was attempting to back into a private drive from Route 175 when the trailer portion of the truck was hit by the Jeep that was traveling east on Route 175. As a result, the Jeep became lodged under the trailer.
WBOC
Charles Jeffrey Hobbs
Charles Jeffrey Hobbs “Jeff” 58, of Salisbury passed away on October 1, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1963 to Brenda Crowson and the late Charles Theodore Hobbs. Jeff was a member of the Elks Lodge 817 located in Salisbury Maryland. To read...
delawaretoday.com
Two Sussex County Tiny Houses for a Minimalist Lifestyle
At less than 1,000 square feet, these Sussex County tiny houses offer tranquil settings perfect for minimalists. This tiny house was built from a Sears kit in 1943 and hauled by mules to its peaceful location in rural Frankford. Updates include new kitchen cabinets and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Sited on nearly an acre, there’s room to add on, plant a vegetable garden or build a pole barn. There’s also plenty of space to park an RV or boat outside the charming tiny house. The possibilities are endless.
