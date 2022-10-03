Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett announced Wednesday the retirement of Mark Dettwiller as the Fairfield Lady Lions head softball coach. Dettwiller is the owner/operator of Dettwiller Construction LLC, renovating and building new houses. He also has started a new primitive furniture business. Due to the amount of time needed to run these two businesses, he would not have the time to fully commit to the time and effort that such a highly successful softball program deserves. Mark plans to remain available as a part-time assistant coach and consultant to the softball program, the school said in a news release.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO