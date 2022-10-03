ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Times Gazette

Dettwiller steps down as Fairfield softball coach

Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett announced Wednesday the retirement of Mark Dettwiller as the Fairfield Lady Lions head softball coach. Dettwiller is the owner/operator of Dettwiller Construction LLC, renovating and building new houses. He also has started a new primitive furniture business. Due to the amount of time needed to run these two businesses, he would not have the time to fully commit to the time and effort that such a highly successful softball program deserves. Mark plans to remain available as a part-time assistant coach and consultant to the softball program, the school said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
kentuckytoday.com

Cincinnati church soon to open professional-quality soccer complex

CINCINNATI, Ohio (BP) – Jamie Trascritti, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Newtown, says the construction of a professional-quality soccer field on the church’s property serves as a symbol of its recent revitalization. Trascritti, a graduate of Boyce College and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has pastored First Baptist...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East McMillan in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on East McMillan in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
dayton.com

NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market

RIVERSIDE — A national restaurant chain popular in the Dayton area has plans for a new site in Riverside. Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.
DAYTON, OH

