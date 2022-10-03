Read full article on original website
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
High school football scores for week 8
Playoff pictures are becoming clearer as high school football returned for week 8. Big matchups like Fairfield at Lakota West and Winton Woods at Milford highlighted this week's schedule.
Times Gazette
Dettwiller steps down as Fairfield softball coach
Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett announced Wednesday the retirement of Mark Dettwiller as the Fairfield Lady Lions head softball coach. Dettwiller is the owner/operator of Dettwiller Construction LLC, renovating and building new houses. He also has started a new primitive furniture business. Due to the amount of time needed to run these two businesses, he would not have the time to fully commit to the time and effort that such a highly successful softball program deserves. Mark plans to remain available as a part-time assistant coach and consultant to the softball program, the school said in a news release.
UC Football Reveals Homecoming Uniforms
The Bearcats take on South Florida at 2:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at Cedar and Hamilton avenues in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at Cedar and Hamilton avenues in College Hill.
Dayton Public responds to claim about huge fight after high school football game at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Daniel Cummings as a Dayton school resource officer. He was working concessions at the stadium when the incident happened last week. A school resource officer was the person who made a non-emergency call into Montgomery County Regional Dispatch asking for assistance.
UC Adds Associate AD for Men's Basketball
The coaching veteran has a strong recruiting tie-in to one of UC's top targets.
UC Basketball Commits Attending Homecoming Game Against USF
Fans attending on Saturday can show plenty of love to the future Bearcat basketball stars.
WLWT 5
College Hill becoming blueprint for successful neighborhood revitalization
CINCINNATI — The residents of College Hill might be on to something. They realized a long time ago if you want a more diverse and inclusive environment, you need to work together and you can change anything. That has been at the heart of revitalizing the Hamilton Avenue Business and Neighborhood district.
kentuckytoday.com
Cincinnati church soon to open professional-quality soccer complex
CINCINNATI, Ohio (BP) – Jamie Trascritti, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Newtown, says the construction of a professional-quality soccer field on the church’s property serves as a symbol of its recent revitalization. Trascritti, a graduate of Boyce College and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has pastored First Baptist...
Fox 19
Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
Podcast: Breaking Down Jizzle James' Commitment to UC
Alex Frank and I dumped all our thoughts on another historic commitment for UC basketball
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East McMillan in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on East McMillan in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue in East Westwood.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market
RIVERSIDE — A national restaurant chain popular in the Dayton area has plans for a new site in Riverside. Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.
