Kentucky State

Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
Kentucky voters to decide constitutional amendment on abortion in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A constitutional amendment concerning abortion will be on the ballot in Kentucky in November. The showdown over the ballot measure comes amid the latest abortion-related court battle. Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled in August that the state’s near-total abortion ban will stay in place while it reviews...
