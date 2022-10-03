Beyoncé Celebrates Solange’s Debut As A Ballet Composer

Solange made her debut as a ballet composer at this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. During opening night (Sept. 28), the “Cranes In The Sky” singer was celebrated by her family and closest friends, including older sister Beyoncé and mother Tina Knowles Lawson .

Bey shared her loving remarks for Solange via Instagram, giving her sister virtual flowers for such an achievement.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” the “Break My Soul” singer, 41, wrote. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep. Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

Other supporters included director Melina Matsoukas , designer Telfar Clemens , rapper A$AP Ferg, and more.

Solange, 36, told Vogue of the accomplishment, “This evening has been in the works for a long time now. The process of composing for the ballet was an inspiring journey for me. Exploring this form of expression and now getting to share it with my friends and loved ones tonight has been incredibly rewarding. It’s certainly a celebratory evening.”

The original score can be heard during select performances in October 2022 and May 2023.

Naturally, the BeyHive took this as a chance to ask their beloved Queen for RENAISSANCE visuals, yet again. Parkwood responded with an ad for Beyoncé’s Lose Yourself In Love campaign for Tiffany & Co., featuring the song, “SUMMER RENAISSANCE.”

She previously released a teaser of the highly-anticipated visuals with the album’s opening track, “I’M THAT GIRL” back in August, and for now, this may be all fans are getting.

Watch below.