A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO