psychologytoday.com
The Hidden Shame That Threatens Our World
Unrecognized and unhealed shame often underlies a tendency toward rage, contempt, and violence when things don't go our way. Political leaders who have become dissociated from their shame can become dangerous to others by covering up shame with anger and contempt. Healing shame begins by acknowledging our human vulnerability and...
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
psychologytoday.com
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
psychologytoday.com
Putting Relationships First?
Some clients have stated that they don’t feel pressured to use the preponderance of their life force in searching for the “right one.”. These particular clients focus on being real, how to live the most fulfilling life, and how that will make them value others in a new way.
psychologytoday.com
Why People See Problems Where There Are None
The dissatisfaction we feel can be used as rocket fuel to make our lives better. If our ancestors had found perpetual bliss, they wouldn’t have created the inventions that make modern life possible. By challenging ourselves, we expand the boundaries of our comfort zone. Do you often experience a...
Study finds the pandemic did change personalities, making young adults more neurotic and less self-disciplined
Young adults rated themselves more neurotic and less conscientious in personality assessments conducted in 2021-2022, compared to pre-pandemic data.
psychologytoday.com
Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?
Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
psychologytoday.com
Does Exceptional Success Require Sacrificing Other Things?
It is widely accepted that exceptional success requires exceptional sacrifice, and this can undermine relationships and well-being. There are many examples of highly successful people who never seem to find happiness, but is this inevitable?. Recent research finds very few downsides to being extraordinarily successful, and it may in fact...
sciencealert.com
The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained
Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
psychologytoday.com
How to Stop Being a Rescuer
Sensitive people, including strangers, may want to help those struggling or in pain. Thriving as an empath means learning to love yourself as much as you care about the world. Set your intention. It is not your job to rescue anyone or fix their problems. As a psychiatrist and empath,...
psychologytoday.com
The Rebellion of the Psychopath
Psychopaths are rebellious, and their rebellion is often evident from the earliest age. Their rebellion against society’s norms for human behavior is rooted in mind, body, and soul. Psychopaths have an incapacity for love, show no remorse, and have no conscience.1 Not only is the psychopath emotionally immature, but...
psychologytoday.com
Creating Healthy Interdependence in Your Relationship
Successful relationships are built on a solid foundation of safety in which our needs for security, trust, reliability, and nurturance are met. Interdependence means sharing your feelings and needs with a partner without fearing the relationship will end. Healthy interdependence is necessary for developing emotional intimacy in romantic relationships. Because...
IFLScience
New Theory Of Consciousness Could Explain Why We Eat Huge Amounts Without Stopping
A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
psychologytoday.com
Dog-Human Sleeping Relationships Raise Intriguing Questions
Of 1,000 people questioned, 76 percent allowed their dog to sleep with them and let them feel the love. 33 percent of married pet owners say their best quality of sleep comes from sharing their bed with only their dog. We need more data on how a dog's and human's...
psychologytoday.com
My Experience With Foggy PTSD Brain
At the worst of my PTSD, it felt like I was a body without a soul. It felt as if there was a countdown clock ticking down my self-destruction. There is a fog that clouds rational judgment for a service member dealing with PTSD. I served in the Army as...
psychologytoday.com
Grieving When No One Has Died
Loss can be related to death, but also loss occurs around situations which do not involve death. Non-death losses may have tangible or intangible aspects to these experiences. Broadening our understanding of grief and bereavement can help create more inclusive and compassionate communities. Many of us struggle to use the...
psychologytoday.com
The Third Party that Every Marriage Needs
One single person can’t possibly fill and meet all your needs. We need something or someone to fill missing needs. That someone or something who is not our partner is called The Third. You can use The Third in a generative way or in a destructive way. It is...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
