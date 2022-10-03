ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Visit Florida pauses tourism campaign following Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has paused advertising as it crafts a campaign to offset the negative images of washed-out communities and damaged bridges from Hurricane Ian.

Visit Florida is finalizing a “recovery plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Pearsall said in an email. The pause came as tourist destinations in Central Florida have reopened after shutting down because of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday in Southwest Florida and then pounded Central Florida before exiting in the Atlantic Ocean.

Visit Florida in the past has similarly worked to offset negative media coverage from hurricanes and other issues such as the Zika virus and algae blooms. While the recovery plan is devised, Pearsall said Visit Florida is also delaying the launch of its 2022 “Adventure Seekers Campaign.” The annual campaign, started in 2018, targets travelers seeking “less-filtered outdoor and nature experiences.” The campaign, when eventually launched through social media and digital advertising in travel publications, will target people in urban areas including, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Orlando Weekly

Visit Florida filming blue skies across the state for post-Hurricane Ian tourism campaign

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has begun efforts to offset images of damage from Hurricane Ian, taping “blue sky footage of unaffected areas of the state” for an upcoming promotional campaign. “This content, along with PR (public relations) programming and talking points, will be ready to go when the time is right for statewide promotion, including banner ads, video and social (media),” Visit Florida said in a news release. The agency didn’t give a timeline about when the ads would start to run.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando FreeFall to be taken down following death of Missouri teen

Months after the death of Missouri teen Tyre Sampson on Icon Park's Orlando FreeFall ride, the operator has decided to shut the ride down permanently. Orlando Slingshot Group announced that the ride would be taken down in a press release on October 6. “We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall,” said Ritchie Armstrong, with Orlando Slingshot in a press release. “In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name.” Sampson fell from the ride this spring, while the drop tower was plunging riders toward the ground.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Enzian and Come Out With Pride team up for an Orlando screening of documentary 'Jeannette'

The Enzian and Come Out With Pride are teaming up for a 'Meet the Filmmaker' event early next week with a powerful piece of local-centric documentary filmmaking on offer. The film tells the story pf Jeannette Feliciano, a competitive bodybuilder and lesbian single mother, as she attempts to navigate life and trauma as a Pulse survivor. “It’s not like I wanted to relive Pulse,” Feliciano told Deadline in an interview about the film. “Then there was also a sense of who to trust.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

University of Central Florida area saw over 17 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian

The National Weather Service has released its latest rainfall totals for Hurricane Ian and it contained some truly staggering numbers for the Orlando area. This should come as no surprise to residents, as many parts of Central Florida are still dealing with the flooding from the massive hurricane that swept across the state last week. Still, to see it written out in hard data is another thing entirely.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis, Lee Co. officials defend the timing of evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders. "They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday," the governor told reporters in Fort Myers on Saturday, referring to where the storm was expected to hit. "Then Monday came and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando

Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

