Terry Bradshaw Reveals Surprising Details About His Cancer Diagnosis

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw said he received treatment for two different forms of cancer during the past year on the live broadcast of FOX NFL Sunday this past weekend.

Bradshaw addressed an incident during the previous week's broadcast in which he appeared to be out of breath and received assistance from longtime co-host and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long before revealing that he'd been diagnosed with bladder cancer in November and skin cancer in March.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically," Bradshaw said. "I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life. In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center -- surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer free. That's the good news.

"Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now, we find a tumor in my left neck. And it's a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great. And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."

Bradshaw spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers , which included winning four Super Bowls (IX, X, XIII, XIV), two Super Bowl MVP (XIII, XIV) awards, the 1978 NFL regular-season MVP award and being selected as a first-team All-Pro in 1978.

The Shreveport native retired in 1983 and began his broadcasting career as an NFL analyst for CBS in 1984 before joining FOX in 1994 shortly after the network purchased NFL TV rights.

Bradshaw was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989, the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2022.

