The Ring Magazine
Liam Davies takes on Ionut Baluta on Nov. 19 with the Euro junior featherweight belt at stake
Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta will contest the vacant European junior featherweight championship at the Telford International Centre on Saturday November 19, exclusively live on BT Sport. The bumper Telford card includes David Avanesyan defending his European welterweight title for a sixth time against his mandatory challenger Jon Miguez from...
The Ring Magazine
Sebastian Fundora is looking to close 2022 with a bang
There is someone else out there that Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora will be facing Saturday night other than the streaking Carlos Ocampo that will headline the Showtime tripleheader (9 p.m. ET) from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. He’s large, and imposing, standing 6-feet-6, with an 80-inch reach and just as fearless as the exceptional 24-year-old junior middleweight from Coachella, California.
The Ring Magazine
Carlos Adames aims to stop Juan Macias Montiel on Saturday
Big-punching middleweights Carlos Adames and Juan Macias Montiel will collide in what could be a fan-friendly shootout at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, on Saturday. Adames, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring at 160 pounds, welcomes the opportunity to fight on a big card against a quality...
The Ring Magazine
Women’s Ratings Update: Nava bows out, Moneo breaks in, Gonzalez upsets Juarez
Another eventful weekend of women’s boxing generated a few movements in our trailblazing Women’s Ratings. In one final bout in front of her adoring fans, women’s boxing legend Jackie Nava finally retired with a win over Argentina’s Gloria Yancaqueo. “The Aztec Princess” was the WBC’s first-ever titlist, and remained a fan favorite and a superbly conditioned athlete throughout her stellar career.
The Ring Magazine
Fight Night Program – Week of October 6-12
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
The Ring Magazine
Eddie Hearn pledges to reschedule Conor Benn-Chris Eubank soon in short press announcement
Promoters Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland briefly addressed the media today to announce officially that Conor Benn’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr was off – if only temporarily. There had been an adverse finding on one of Benn’s VADA tests. Hearn said it had been a “difficult...
The Ring Magazine
Conor Benn-Chris Eubank Jr. is officially off
After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue.
‘Everybody’s ready’: Lotte Clapp and Alev Kelter on US women’s Rugby World Cup bid
“I was teaching at school on Wednesday and then flying to a World Cup on Thursday. It’s definitely a bit surreal, but it’s a very fortunate position and I’m going to take any opportunity I get.”. Lotte Clapp has seen a few things in her time. An...
The Ring Magazine
British Boxing Board of Control ‘prohibits’ Conor Benn-Chris Eubank going ahead
Moments after prmoters Matchroom and Waaserman confirmed the bout between Chris Eubank and Conor Benn was going ahead, the British Board of Control released a statement saying Saturday’s fight was “prohibited.”. Benn had reportedly tested positive for a banned substance. The statement read: “On the evening of 4th...
Verstappen takes the pole in Japan with season title in view
Max Verstappen of Red Bull will be on the pole for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix as he attempts to clinch his second straight Formula One drivers' title
