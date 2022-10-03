ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Ring Magazine

Sebastian Fundora is looking to close 2022 with a bang

There is someone else out there that Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora will be facing Saturday night other than the streaking Carlos Ocampo that will headline the Showtime tripleheader (9 p.m. ET) from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. He’s large, and imposing, standing 6-feet-6, with an 80-inch reach and just as fearless as the exceptional 24-year-old junior middleweight from Coachella, California.
CARSON, CA
The Ring Magazine

Carlos Adames aims to stop Juan Macias Montiel on Saturday

Big-punching middleweights Carlos Adames and Juan Macias Montiel will collide in what could be a fan-friendly shootout at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, on Saturday. Adames, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring at 160 pounds, welcomes the opportunity to fight on a big card against a quality...
CARSON, CA
The Ring Magazine

Women’s Ratings Update: Nava bows out, Moneo breaks in, Gonzalez upsets Juarez

Another eventful weekend of women’s boxing generated a few movements in our trailblazing Women’s Ratings. In one final bout in front of her adoring fans, women’s boxing legend Jackie Nava finally retired with a win over Argentina’s Gloria Yancaqueo. “The Aztec Princess” was the WBC’s first-ever titlist, and remained a fan favorite and a superbly conditioned athlete throughout her stellar career.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Waseem
Person
Akira Yaegashi
Person
Moruti Mthalane
The Ring Magazine

Fight Night Program – Week of October 6-12

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Conor Benn-Chris Eubank Jr. is officially off

After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Julio Cesar#Fringe#Combat#South African#Mvelo Promotions#Filipino

Comments / 0

Community Policy