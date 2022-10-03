Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
The Barbara Stone Foundation to host its ‘CAN Talks’ event
The Barbara Stone Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting programs for individuals with disabilities, will host its “CAN Talks” event on Oct. 18 at Centre Stage in Greenville. “The first-ever ‘Can Talks’ event held was in 2019, and we are excited about our 2022 speakers who will highlight...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Tech’s free tuition extended through spring 2023
Greenville Technical College students can breathe easier, as $0 tuition has been extended through spring 2023. The college’s governing board has continued the program that covers whatever tuition isn’t paid for by financial aid. In addition, there’s no minimum or maximum course load so long as students are seeking a degree.
greenvillejournal.com
City Juice: Talking hops with Think Tank Brew Lab
I have a confession to make: I don’t know my beers. I love the craft beer movement and all of the craft breweries I’ve visited over the years, but I can’t tell you which IPA is better than the next. Ryan Kurlfink of Think Tank Brew Labs can tell you all of that — and more. Recently, I asked him about his first craft beer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenvillejournal.com
Real estate rundown week ending October 7, 2022
Rachel Brandenburg joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors as a sales associate in the company’s Woodruff at Five Forks office. She has a background in property management and new construction. Susan Huygen joined Coldwell Banker Caine as a residential agent in the company’s Greenville office. Shannon...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Council Notes: Council advances affordable housing incentives policy, plus more on the Paris Mountain park expansion
Here’s a recap of Greenville County Council’s Oct. 4 meeting:. Approved: Economic incentives for affordable housing. A policy spelling out guidelines for using property tax incentives to encourage affordable housing projects moved one step closer to becoming reality with the approval of the council’s Committee of the Whole.
greenvillejournal.com
Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville
A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
greenvillejournal.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film an episode in Greenville
“Restaurant: Impossible” will be filming an episode in Greenville focusing on The Runway Cafe, the restaurant located next to Greenville Downtown Airport where guests can eat and watch airplanes take off. Want to attend the filming?. The TV show’s production team allows guests to reserve a seat for lunch...
RELATED PEOPLE
greenvillejournal.com
Hispanic Alliance: Serving through trust
Originally from Medellin, Colombia, Greenville Police Department’s Sgt. Diana Muñoz considers herself a Greenvillian through and through. “We moved right before I turned 8, so I’ve been in South Carolina 24 years at this point,” she said. Her heart to serve led Muñoz to venture into...
Comments / 0