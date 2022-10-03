ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'

WASHINGTON (AP) —The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. (Click below to watch the announcement) The Blueprint for an AI Bill...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Loony MAGA Media Career of Top GOP Governor Pick Tudor Dixon

The years that Tudor Dixon spent hosting a daily show on the conservative TV network Real America’s Voice, she has said herself, prepared her for the job she is seeking now: governor of the state of Michigan.“I’ve been in the media, and I’ve been in the weeds on politics,” Dixon said recently, “getting to know exactly what’s happening with all of our federal issues, but also state issues.”Indeed, Dixon was frequently in the weeds during her media career—but in a very different way than she might have meant. And the show she described during her campaign as a “pretty standard...
MICHIGAN STATE
