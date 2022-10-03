Read full article on original website
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
Beto O’Rourke Is Making His Last Stand in Texas
The former congressman and Democratic sensation is still trying to prove he can win statewide in his home state.
thecentersquare.com
33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow
(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
klif.com
Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
keranews.org
Dallas judge says part of Texas eviction law is unconstitutional — but it may not make a difference
A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
crossroadstoday.com
Governor Abbott issues statement on loss of Texas National Guard soldier
AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.”
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
Everyone is Paying Attention to Texas and Florida Migrants But Not this State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
Rochelle Garza Is The Democrats’ Best Chance Of Winning Statewide Office In Texas, But She Still Faces An Uphill Battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
Gov. Abbott says he’s running for reelection to keep hard working jobs ‘alive and well’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott met with local business leaders in Tyler on Wednesday as a part of his reelection campaign and discussed how his efforts as governor have impacted the Texas economy. As a part of the roundtable discussion, Abbott addressed how local businesses are tackling supply chain challenges and providing jobs. […]
Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)
The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
Celebrities show support for Beto O'Rourke in Texas governor race
The last day to register to vote is on October 11.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Texas residents
As we all know, residents of Texas are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Texas will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
1,600 new Texas teachers named to state’s incentive allotment designation
Since its creation in 2019, the TIA has provided $138.7 million in extra funding for Texas school systems.
With the election in five weeks, Abbott and O'Rourke are gaining momentum in race for Governor
With the election five weeks from Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are picking up the pace in their race for Governor.
KFDM-TV
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Sept. 30, 2022 — Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last...
